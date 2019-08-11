Five Shortest-serving Male African Presidents

Yusuf Kironde Lule

Lule was the President of Uganda

for only 68 days. He was named acting president immediately after Idi Amin was ousted. At the time, he was the leader of the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF). He was eventually deposed by the National Consultative Commission, the quasi-parliament that had elected him to power in the first place.

Born in Kampala, Lule was educated at King’s College Budo (192934), Makerere University College, Kampala (193436), and Fort Hare University at Alice, South Africa (193639). He was a great sportsman in the 1930s, mainly in athletics (880-yard dash) where he was national champion.

As the leader of the Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF), Lule was installed as President after neighbouring Tanzania ousted Idi Amin with help from the UNLF after his failed attempt to annex portions of Tanzania (see UgandaTanzania War). Lule was the first of a swift succession of Ugandan leaders before the eventual return of Milton Obote in 1980.

Lule’s government adopted a ministerial system of administration and created a quasi-parliamentary organ known as the National Consultative Commission (NCC). The NCC and the Lule cabinet reflected widely differing political views. In June 1979, following a dispute over the extent of presidential powers, the NCC replaced Lule with Godfrey Binaisa.

Melchior Ndadaye

Ndadaye was the President of Burundi for four months. He got into power as the first democratically elected President on July 10, 1993, and was assassinated on October 21, 1993. What happened exactly on the day of his death is not well-known.

Ndadaye’s government was to be short-lived, however, as he was overthrown and killed in a military coup on October 21. Till date, the exact events which led to his death has not been clarified, but it appears that Ndadaye, Pontien Karibwami, the president of the National Assembly and Gilles Bimazubute, the vice-president of the National Assembly, were taken to an army barracks before dawn by supposedly loyal soldiers under the guise that there had been a mutiny by sections of the army and that they needed protection. The three, along with a number of other officials and cabinet members, were then executed, with Ndadaye bayonetted to death.

Ndadaye’s death sparked severe ramifications across the country. The attempted coup rapidly failed, as Francois Ngeze, the civilian politician installed as temporary head of state, refused to support the coup leaders and called for Prime Minister Kinigi, who had survived the coup and was in hiding at the French embassy to assume control, a move soon backed by key military chiefs.

Robert Guei

When Henri Konan Bédié was deposed in 1999, Robert Guei was installed as the President of the Ivory Coast. Little did he know that his term would be over in less than a year.

He ruled Ivory Coast from December 24, 1999 to October 26, 2000. In October 2000, he ran for president against Laurent Gbagbo, the only candidate he had allowed to run against him, only to be beaten resoundingly by the latter. Guei refused to hand over power leading to chaos in the city, which eventually forced him to flee the country.

Guei withdrew from the forum agreement in September 2002, but was killed along with his wife, former First Lady Rose Doudou Guei, and their children on September 19, 2002, in the Cocody district of Abidjan at the first hours of the civil war.

The circumstances of his death remains mysterious, although it was generally attributed to forces loyal to Laurent Gbagbo, his wife and several members of his family and the interior minister, Émile Boga Doudou, were also killed.

Bédié was overthrown in a coup on Christmas Eve, 1999. Although Guéï had no role in the coup, the popular general was encouraged out of retirement to head the junta until the next elections. On Jarnuary 4, 2000, he became President of the Republic.

Following Guei’s death, his body stayed in a morgue until a funeral was held for him in Abidjan on August 18, 2006, nearly four years after his death.

Michel Djotodia

Djotodia was the President of the Central African Republic from March 24, 2013, to January 10, 2014. He was a rebel leader facing up to Francois Bozize and the peace talks between the two factions fell through in March 2013, with the former accusing the latter of failing to fulfill his promises.

After taking power, the division on religious lines escalated and Djotodia was forced to resign just a few months later. He went to exile in Benin.

Djotodia was born in Vakaga, French Equatorial Africa (modern day Central African Republic), reportedly in 1949. He is Muslim, and as such part of a religious minority in the mostly Christian Central African Republic. He lived in the Soviet Union for about 10 years. While there, he studied, became fluent in Russian, got married and had children.

When he returned to Vakaga he was regarded as an intellectual, well-educated man who spoke various languages. Although he was noted for being politically ambitious, he was an obscure figure, little known outside his native region, and worked in the civil service. He was a tax official during the 1980s.

Djotodia soon became involved in a milieu of rebel activity; he was one of the founders and leading member of the Union of Democratic Forces for Unity rebel group in 2006. He lived in exile in Cotonou, Benin during the war.

In November 2006, he was arrested together with his spokesman Abakar Sabon without trial by Beninese forces at the behest of the government of Central African President François Bozizé. They were released in February 2008 after agreeing to participate in peace talks with the CAR government.

Mohamed Morsi

At the height of the Egyptian Spring, Mohammed Morsi had been the first democratically elected President of Egypt for almost a year. His presidency faced a number of upheavals but the most memorable one was the June 2013 uprising that demanded his resignation.

Although he tried everything to hold on to power, his efforts were thwarted, and he was overthrown by General Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

In June 2013, protests calling for Morsi’s resignation erupted. The military, backed by the political opposition and leading religious figures, stepped in and deposed Morsi in a coup.

It suspended the constitution and appointed Adly Mansour as interim president. Pro-Morsi demonstrations were crushed, resulting in over 800 deaths. Egyptian prosecutors then charged Morsi with various crimes and sought the death penalty, a move described by Amnesty International as “a charade based on null and void procedures”. His death sentence was overturned in November 2016 and a retrial ordered. Morsi died during trial on 17 June 2019.