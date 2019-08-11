NEWS
Flood: Kogi Govt Frowns At Blocked Drainages
As the water level of rivers Niger and Benue continue to build up in Kogi State, Kogi State government, yesterday, appealed to residents of the state to stop the habit of dumping refuse in waterways to avoid flood disaster.
The state’s commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Pharm Sanusi Yahaya, made the call after he monitored some ongoing reconstruction of drainages in Lokoja, the seat of power.
The attitude of some persons towards blocking the drainages has become worrisome and he expressed concern over dumping refuse in water channels. He urged them to desist from such act to prevent avoidable flooding.
Pharm Sanusi appealed to the people to ensure that they properly dispose their wastes at the designated communal bins for the good of all, stating that dilapidated drainages were being reconstructed by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Kogi to ensure free flow of water in Lokoja city.
The commissioner also expressed satisfaction over the intervention of NEWMAP in reconstructing some dilapidated drainages in Lokoja metropolis and other parts of the state
He commended NEWMAP for the level of work done so far by ensuring the speedy completion of the reconstruction of the drainages, noting that the existing collapsed drainages were being reconstructed to ensure free-flow of water along the drains.
Sanusi reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment through the Kogi State Sanitation and Waste Management Board to ensure continuous monitoring, appropriate intervention and enforcement of enabling law.
