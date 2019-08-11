JAHTIM Seeks Support For Human Trafficking Victims

The Journalists Against Human Trafficking and Irregular Migration (JAHTIM) has advocated support for human trafficking victims.

JAHTIM in a statement signed by its executive director Mr. Femi Akinola said victims of human trafficking and irregular migration home and abroad are still not getting adequate medical and legal support deemed necessary.

The group noted that the only effective way to tackle the trade that is built on vulnerability, exploitation and desperation is to sustain campaign against the illicit acts and give necessary support to victims.

In its 2019 Human Trafficking report meant for publication, JAHTIM noted there is the need for nations across Europe, particularly United Kingdom, Italy, France and Republic of Germany, to provide a wide range of assistance to victims of human trafficking and irregular migrants repatriated home.

‘’Our monitoring team in some of the European nations and in Nigeria revealed that there are serious gaps in the protection of the rights of human trafficking victims who managed to break free from their traffickers overseas who usually find themselves in a position of great insecurity and vulnerability which increases their risk of being exploited.

‘’JAHTIM know full well that European countries including United States, Canada and some international agencies have a legal obligation to help human trafficking victims rebuild their lives, regardless of who they are, where they come from or what has happened to them.

‘’Our team in Nigeria has identified many examples of good practice by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) including Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) towards eradicating human trafficking and irregular migration in Nigeria, but unfortunately there is still a lot to do.’’

According to him, the group observed that trafficked Nigerians still domiciled abroad and those already repatriated home have been subjected to horrendous abuses.

JAHTIM commended Edo State Governor, Mr.Godwin Obaseki for the technology based skill acquisition training program extended to victims of human trafficking and irregular migration returnees in his state.