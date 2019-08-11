Kano State Deputy Gov Lauds MTNF Efforts In Combatting Substance Abuse

The Kano State Deputy Governor Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna has commended the effort of the MTN Foundation in the fight against substance abuse. The Deputy Governor stated this during the Foundation wrap up of the pilot phase of the Anti-Substance Abuse Programme held in Kano State recently.

Gawuna said, “I want to thank MTN foundation, we see all the good works you’ve been doing. It is truly commendable especially against substance abuse and wellness of communities with the ‘What Can We Do Together’ initiative.”

He said, “The government of Kano is not also sitting back with this menace of substance abuse. We are already working towards setting up an agency to look into substance abuse and we will very much like to work with MTN on this important project.

“There is so much we can achieve if we collaborate. We have a huge problem on our hands but I am confident we can defeat this problem especially when corporations become more aware and responsible just like MTN has done”.

The pilot phase took place in Bauchi, Rivers, Imo, Abuja, Lagos and Kano.

The pilot phase kicked off in Lagos early in the year and ran till end of July 2019 with activations in over 125 secondary schools, 16 tertiary institutions, 30 motor parks and markets, influencer workshops, and plans are being implemented for an even more targeted second phase.

This is expected to continue to affect wide-sweeping changes in various states in Nigeria, MTNF statement said.

Nonny Ugboma, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, who gave a glimpse into the programme’s future said, “After embarking on this project that has taken us through various nooks and crannies of the country, and listening to the feedback from thousands of young students and volunteers, it has become apparent that our mission has only just begun.”

She said, “For the millions of young Nigerians on the verge of the decision on first-time drug-use, we will continue this campaign aimed at dissuading them. We are humbled by what we have all been able to achieve with the pilot and are expectant for the millions that will be reached in the subsequent phases.”

According to her, millions of young Nigerians have been inspired by the programme’s multi-faceted approach that has included direct engagement, digital empowerment, stakeholder collaboration and media advocacy.

The programme, which is geared at combatting the increasing rate of first-time drug-use among young Nigerians, was built on a multi-sectoral approach that amasses a network of stakeholder organisations spanning non-profit organisations, regulatory agencies, professional associations, advocacy champions and individual experts.

Stakeholders include the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA); the Police; Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN); Christians Against Drug Abuse Mission (CADAM); Freedom Foundation and so on.