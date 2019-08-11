NEWS
Killing Of Policemen: DIG Boosts Morale Of Officers
On the background of recent killing of three policemen by soldiers, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police in charge of Operations, Abdulmajid Alli, has advised police officers not to allow the alleged killing of three of their colleagues by soldiers to dampen their morale in discharging their duties.
Ali, who gave the charge, during his visit to the Kwara Sate Police Command in Ilorin on Friday, noted that there had been a cordial relationship between the police and the Nigerian Army over the years.
He, however, described the killing of the three policemen as an unfortunate development.
He said authorities concerned are taking action on the matter and expressed hope that the matter would be properly addressed.
“You (the police officers) should not let this development dampen your morale. A right step has been taken and I’m sure, the matter would be properly addressed”, he said.
The police boss explained that while the police leadership has put in place a high-powered delegation to investigate the incident, president Muhammadu Buhari, who is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, has also directed that the matter be investigated.
