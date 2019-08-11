COVER STORIES
NAF Destroys Terrorists’ Command Centre In Borno
The Nigerian Air Force has, in its renewed offensive against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists (BHT/ISWAP) in the Northeast, launched Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 in which the Air Task Force successfully destroyed terrorists’ command centre at Dusula at the fringes of Sambisa forest.
The director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, in a statement said, the Operation GREEN SWEEP 3 is targeted at identified terrorists’ positions in Borno State.
He noted that the airstrike was executed on August 9, 2019, following series of Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions identifying the Command Centre with its solar panels, communications equipment and other facilities.
Daramola noted that the ATF dispatched three Alpha Jets, which engaged the location in multiple passes, recording accurate hits on the target area.
He said, “The structures housing the Command Centre were completely destroyed by the strikes while several of the terrorists were neutralised.’’
He added that the few surviving terrorists, who were seen attempting to flee the area, were taken out by follow up on attacks.
