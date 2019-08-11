NATFORCE To Embark On Massive Recruitment

National Taskforce on the Prohibition of Illegal Importation of Small Arms, Ammunitions and Light Weapons (NATFORCE), is to embark on recruitment of 350 persons per council area, towards improving internal security in villages and communities of the country.

The director general, Dr Osita Okereke, spoke in Yola over the weekend and said the idea is to complement communities, that have no presence of security personnel at all.

“We are going to recruit and train 350 interested persons per LGA across the nation where there are communities that have no army, police and civil defence.

“Whenever there is a distress call, it will be difficult for security officials to reach such places either because of terrain or logistic challenges.

“Let everybody watch his community, that is why we are not doing the recruitment only based on academy qualification, but all inclusive.

“We want to get accurate information about every community so as to tackle the insecurity challenges bedeviling our nation,” he maintained.

He urged for concerted commitment, to curtail the influx of small arms and light weapons into the country as mechanisms to improve insecurity affecting the people.

According to him, proliferation of small arms and light weapons has brought economic hardship on the people as well trauma on victims of insecurity.

He attributed kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry and the rampaging farmer/herders’ crisis to availability of proliferated illegal arms.

Okereke admitted that, the police, army and civil defence are insufficient to address security challenges in the country.