NEWS
Nigerian Dies Of Terminal Disease In Ethiopian Prison
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has commiserated with the family of Mr Odemu Efe, a Nigerian, who died in an Ethiopian prison.
The Head of Media, NIDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun said in a statement issued to LEADERSHIP recently that contrary to reports on some online blogs that he died of ill treatment and malnourishment, Mr Odemu Efe died of HIV/AIDS , according to the death certificate issued by the Ethiopian Health Authorities.
According to the statement, a confirmation from the Nigerian Embassy in Ethiopia revealed that “ the former inmate had been seriously ill and taken to two different hospitals in Addis Ababa before he passed on.
Also, contrary to a statement credited to one Miss Chika Nwachukwu, who accused Nigerian officials of showing lack of concern about the welfare of Nigerians in prison in Ethiopia, Amb. Adeoye Bankole, the Nigerian High Commissioner visits inmates regularly.
He visited the Kality Prison in January 2019 and plans to visit Nigerian inmates again in August/September.
Reacting to the sad event, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO of NIDCOM condoled with the family of the late Mr Efe ,and prayed God to bless the soul of the departed citizen.
Late Mr Efe was serving a five-year prison sentence in an Ethiopian Penitentiary having been convicted for drug trafficking by an Ethiopian court. He had only served over a year before his demise due to complications from HIV/AIDS.
The burial of the late Nigerian would be undertaken soon through the assistance of Ethiopian Authorities and witnessed by the consular representative of the Nigerian Embassy.
MOST READ
PMB Congratulates Indimi On 72nd Birthday
El-Zakzaky, Wife Leave For India
PMB Condoles Governor Bello Over Step Mum’s Demise
PDP Govs Condemns Killings In Abia, Taraba By Soldiers
Sallah: With Love Nigeria Will Be Better -Rep Member
Yellow Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Begins Mass Vaccination
Forum Backs Timi Frank’s Call For Apology To Jonathan
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Africa’s Most Influential: Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed Makes List Of Top 10
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Don’t Re-appoint Ex-finance Commissioner, Group Tells Ikpeazu
-
NEWS23 hours ago
International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Wants Education Transformed To Meet Goals
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
-
NEWS24 hours ago
International Youth Day: Redouble Efforts Toward Nation Building — Wase Tasks Nigerian Youths
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerians Spend N730bn On Sports Betting Annually
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Akeredolu’s Wife Trains 1,000 Girls In ICT, Solar Energy
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
My Greatest Wish For Nigeria Is Peace – Gowon