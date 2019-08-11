NEWS
Obaseki Congratulates Chief Oyegun At 80
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and first civilian governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on his 80th birthday.
In a statement, Obaseki said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I wish to felicitate with you our beloved and distinguished leader, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the first civilian Governor of our great state, the first National Chairman of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the first opposition party chairman to defeat an incumbent party in a general election.”
Commending Chief Oyegun’s contribution to national development, the governor noted, “You have been an outstanding personality, a product of diligence, truth and hard work right from your days in the Federal Civil Service and all through your political sojourn.
“Your 80th Birthday anniversary celebration affords us the opportunity to celebrate your sterling achievements especially as a true political leader who speaks truth to power when it matters most.”
“As you join the octogenarian class today, I wish you good health, more wisdom and happiness,” he added.
MOST READ
PMB Congratulates Indimi On 72nd Birthday
El-Zakzaky, Wife Leave For India
PMB Condoles Governor Bello Over Step Mum’s Demise
PDP Govs Condemns Killings In Abia, Taraba By Soldiers
Sallah: With Love Nigeria Will Be Better -Rep Member
Yellow Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Begins Mass Vaccination
Forum Backs Timi Frank’s Call For Apology To Jonathan
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Africa’s Most Influential: Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed Makes List Of Top 10
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Don’t Re-appoint Ex-finance Commissioner, Group Tells Ikpeazu
-
NEWS23 hours ago
International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Wants Education Transformed To Meet Goals
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
-
NEWS24 hours ago
International Youth Day: Redouble Efforts Toward Nation Building — Wase Tasks Nigerian Youths
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerians Spend N730bn On Sports Betting Annually
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Akeredolu’s Wife Trains 1,000 Girls In ICT, Solar Energy
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
My Greatest Wish For Nigeria Is Peace – Gowon