Party Leaders Responsible For Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud – Emiohe

As the crisis tearing apart Edo All Progressive Congress, APC, rages, a party chieftain in the state, Elder Mathew Emiohe has blamed extraneous forces for the lingering crisis between the National chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Governor Godwin Obaseki Obaseki.

He regretted that those behind the crisis who are purveyors of lies are reaping heavily from it to the disadvantage of the party and the state.

He also expressed worry that if the political crisis in the state is not resolved amicably the party may lose the state to the opposition and called on Obaseki and Oshiomhole to urgently and genuinely come together to iron out their differences in the interest of the state.

Emiohe, who a board member of the state owned Ambrose Alli University , Ekpoma, also disclosed that the governor had concluded plans to roll out board appointments for party leaders just as he dismissed speculation that contracts are been denied APC faithfuls.

He also urged people of Edo central senatorial districts to continue to support Obaseki whom he said has openly declared to back Esan agenda to produce governor after his second term in office.

He said: “Leaders are the one causing this problem; they are the ones who go to Abuja to complain that Obaseki is not taking care of them. May be they want the governor to share money with them. But I know that from my local government most leaders have been empowered whether from local government or state.

“For example, work is on-going in Eguare and, Egbodi market, maternity hospital is being upgraded, reconstruction of Ewuare primary school and roads construction are all handled by party leaders. The contracts in my wards are shared among 5 leaders and that is empowerment to me not necessarily sharing money. It is the leaders now that will now reach out to other people.

He said: Iam very worried. For the sake of our national chairman, I don’t think he wants this kind of problem in his own state. I think Oshiomhole is concern about that. Today, people are talking about how we lost some APC states, it will be disastrous for us to lose Edo and that is why I said whatever the problem, we need to know now so that we can begin to address the issue.

“My advice to them is for Obaseki and Oshiomhole to seat down and put their personal interest aside to resolve the issue. Oshiomhole need to resolve the matter because of his national integrity. For Obaseki, he wants the state to move forward too and I don’t think he want anything to derail that.

“He Obaseki must make some concrete and genuine steps to reach out to Oshiomhole too. For the meeting they have held not yielding results they must be a reason not known to any of us. All we are interested is peace and stability in the party”.