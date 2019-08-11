NEWS
PMB Salutes Odigie-Oyegun At 80
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other APC chieftains in congratulating Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 80th birthday, describing the octogenarian as a true example of a patriot and democrat.
The president’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said that Buhari congratulated Odigie-Oyegun on the milestone.
According to Buhari, Odigie-Oyegun’s achievements include becoming a permanent secretary at 30, winning a gubernatorial election in his early 50s and providing visionary leadership to unseat an incumbent government for the first time in Nigeria’s history.
The president affirmed that the former chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party and APC had set a standard for consistency, honesty and integrity in Nigerian politics, having championed the building of strong democratic institutions.
Buhari commended Odigie-Oyegun for promoting the virtue of looking beyond elections and positions to growing and unifying the nation for posterity.
He described the APC stalwart as an active participant in Nigeria’s political development and governance for many years.
Buhari noted that Odigie-Oyegun’s depth of wisdom, maturity, tolerance and penchant for always putting the interest of the nation above self, should serve as a lesson to both old and younger political actors.
The president rejoiced with family members, friends and associates of the former governor of Edo as he becomes an octogenarian, praying that God would give him good health and strength to keep serving the nation. (NAN)
MOST READ
PMB Congratulates Indimi On 72nd Birthday
El-Zakzaky, Wife Leave For India
PMB Condoles Governor Bello Over Step Mum’s Demise
PDP Govs Condemns Killings In Abia, Taraba By Soldiers
Sallah: With Love Nigeria Will Be Better -Rep Member
Yellow Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Begins Mass Vaccination
Forum Backs Timi Frank’s Call For Apology To Jonathan
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Africa’s Most Influential: Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed Makes List Of Top 10
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Don’t Re-appoint Ex-finance Commissioner, Group Tells Ikpeazu
-
NEWS23 hours ago
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
-
NEWS23 hours ago
International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Wants Education Transformed To Meet Goals
-
NEWS23 hours ago
International Youth Day: Redouble Efforts Toward Nation Building — Wase Tasks Nigerian Youths
-
NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerians Spend N730bn On Sports Betting Annually
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Akeredolu’s Wife Trains 1,000 Girls In ICT, Solar Energy
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
My Greatest Wish For Nigeria Is Peace – Gowon