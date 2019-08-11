‘Recovered Ambulances In My House, False, Height of Mischief’

A former Deputy Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Pally Iriase , has described as mischief and a tissue of lies that operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, stormed his Otuo residence in Owan East local government area of Edo state to recover three ambulances meant for the abandoned Otuo General hospital.

The former lawmaker in a telephone reaction to the report in a national newspaper, said the report was attempts to tarnish his hard earn reputation and threatened legal action against the publication.

He explained that he was the one who informed ICPC that the community kept the ambulances in his house for safe keeping since the state government is yet put the general hospital over taken by tall weeds to use for the community. The claim of 3 ambulances is a figment of the writer’s imagination.

He said: “Why would my name be dragged in the mud for God sake for doing well. The truth is that as we speak, even though am outside the Country am aware that ICPC came to Otuo and met with the King of the community and his chiefs, and they told them that on no account will the ambulance leave the community”.

“No ambulance as portrayed by the publication was retrieved from my house. I was the one who told ICPC that the community kept the ambulance in my house for safe keeping and they have gone to the community and they were told that over their dead bodies will the ambulance will leave the community since they have failed to open the hospital.

“What was reported is wrong, it is pure lie that they caught ambulance in my house, it is just mischief. As we speak no body burst into my house to move anything.

Recall that the former parliamentarian had attracted over N200m worth of hospital equipment to the Otuo general hospital rotting away as the community pleads for the state government to open the hospital.