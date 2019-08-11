Reflect On Meaning Of Festival Of Sacrifice, el-Rufai Tasks Muslims

Kaduna state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has felicitated with the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir.

He called on Muslims to reflect on the meaning of the festival of sacrifice.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement, quoted the governor as saying that in troubled times, there are poignant lessons from the act of absolute faith in Almighty Allah that the festival commemorates.

While urging the community to celebrate the festival with modesty, El-Rufai called for a renewed commitment to exemplary conduct, goodwill and peaceful relations with other members of the great family of humanity.

The governor further extends his congratulations to pilgrims from Kaduna State who are participating in the 2019 Hajj:”He wishes them a successful performance of their religious obligations and a safe return home” the statement said.