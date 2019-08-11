NEWS
Road Crash Claims 11 Lives In Zamfara
No fewer than 11 persons lost their lives in a road crash involving a commuter bus and an articulated vehicle in Damba area of Gusau, Zamfara, on Saturday.
Confirming the incident, Yusuf Idris, the Director-General, Press Affairs, Government House, Gusau, said the Governor of the state, Bello Matawalle, was at hand to help in evacuating the victims.
Idris said the accident which occurred around 4:00pm, was as a result of over speeding by the driver of the commuter bus.
He said that the bus from Abuja had a head-on collision with an articulated vehicle that was driving out of town, killing all the 10 passengers and the driver of the bus instantly.
“On receiving information of the accident, the governor rushed to the scene and directed the evacuation of the bodies to the Federal Medical Center, Gusau.
“From there the corpses will be taken to their respective families for burial.
“The state government will take full responsibility of the movement and the burial and will also render assistance to the families,” he said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that nine of the victims were from Jangeru in Shinkafi Local Government Area of the state, while the bus driver hailed from Kaura-Namoda. (NAN)
