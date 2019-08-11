Sallah: Let’s Pray For Peace, Unity In Nigeria – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA) Sa’ad Abubakar III in his Sallah massage admonished Nigerians to sustain their prayers for peace and unity in the country.

Sultan, who stressed the need for Muslim Ummah to continually imbibe the spirit of godliness and peaceful coexistence at all times, added that, their charitable manner must not stop with the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The traditional cum religious leader while assuring that our collective prayers would bring the ravaging degree of insecurity to a halt, also commended the nation’s security agencies for their individual and collective sacrifices towards ensuring stable peace.

“Today is a day of sacrifice to seek the divine intervention in all our activities, as such I appeal to all of you to pray for peace and unity of the country.

“We should pray and support our leaders to succeed in the effort of sustaining peace and progress of the Nation.

“We have seen a lot of commitment and dedication in the fight against insecurity, as such with our support and fervent prayers we will surely succeed,” he said.

According to him, Muslim Ummah must not forget to uphold the essence of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration which is a combination of patience, perseverance, brotherliness and all the good virtures of live summed into the fear of Allah in your dealing with humanity.

In a related development, the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal appealed to Muslims in Nigeria not to relent in their prayers for lasting peace in the country during and after the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Tambuwal, in his Sallah message stressed that, the unity of Nigeria can only be sustained through peace and tranquility, hence the need for all to work in that regards.

According to him, Muslim Ummah should consider Sallah as a time to reawaken their consciousness on selflessness, compassion and sacrifice.

“This is a season that symbolises sacrifice and faith in divine will, this is because all our success are out of the commitment to the will of Allah.

“It is by Allah’s grace that we are where we are today, I greet our people on this day and urge all of us to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice in our daily lives.

“Let us imbibe the lesson in the submission to the will of Allah by Prophet Abraham.

“Against the back ground of our current security challenges, I appeal to all of you to dedicate this period to supplication for peace and tranquility in our land.

“We have already begun to witness signs of the acceptance of our prayers with the success of our initiatives at resolving security problems.

“Our administration shall sustain all efforts to cater for the wellbeing and development of the people,”