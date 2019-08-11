Sallah: Melaye Urges Peace, Love, Assures Of New Kogi

The Senator representing Kogi West and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Kogi State, Dino Melaye, has urged Nigerians to embrace love and ensure peaceful co-existence among one another as they celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Kabir.

Melaye, who said that the Eid-el-Kabir celebration is not only a time for merriment, but a time for sober reflections on happenings in the country including imbibing the right virtues, added that Nigeria will overcome the challenges facing it soon.

In a press statement personally signed by the lawmaker on Sunday, a copy of which was sent to LEADERSHIP, he also urged the people of Kogi State to remain steadfast and resolute in their quest to have a New Kogi State, assuring that the collective aspiration of Kogites is achievable through the November 16, 2019 governorship election.

“This year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration offers us another opportunity to reflect on the virtues of love, peace and tolerance without which our nation can be united. If we all imbibe positive virtues, Nigeria will soon overcome its present challenges.

“To my good people of Kogi who are languishing in the misfortune of bad governance, a new Kogi State is possible and achievable come November 16 when we will go to the poll through your steadfastness and resolution to make things right,” Melaye said.

He further counselled Nigerians irrespective of political beliefs, religion and creed to be tolerant of another other in the spirit of the season in order to engender a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria that belongs to all.