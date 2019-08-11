Sanwo-Olu Restates Commitment To Boost Economic Development

As part of its commitment to sustain the trajectory of growth in Lagos State, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said his administration would focus on six developmental pillars tagged THEMES to boost economic prosperity of the state.

He said this while delivering a goodwill message during the closing ceremony of DIGITEST 2019, organised by Digital Peers International in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Science and Technology, Lagos State, Segun Adeniji, said having made wide ranging consultations they will reconstitute the Innovation and Advisory Council with public and private sector stakeholders, cooperate with the private sector.

The governor said plans are afoot to position Lagos as a preferred talent spot through training and job placement opportunities, adding that about 1000 youths will be trained on “coding” with the potential of producing entry and intermediate level skill set.

As part of its developmental pillars he said, “The tagged THEMES has the objectives of creating an efficient traffic management system and transportation network across the state, revamping our healthcare system with a renewed focus on the environment and climate change management, prioritize critical investments in public education for a knowledge driven digital age.

‘’Making Lagos a 21st century economy through infrastructure development and support, harness the potential in the entertainment and tourism sector for job creation and wealth generation opportunities, and enhance the security infrastructure in the state for the protection of lives and properties.

“The youths are the future of our society; we shall empower them to compete effectively with their peers on a global scale.”