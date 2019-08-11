To Eid-El-Kabir: We Must Renew Our Faith In One Nigeria, Says Senator Uba Sani

Senator representing Kaduna central senatorial zone, Malam Uba Sani, has urged Nigerians to continue to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in their daily activities and in the task of lifting the country out of its current difficulties.

Uba said Nigerians are a resilient people and must see the current challenges as opportunities to rebuild and strengthen the nation.

In his Sallah message to Nigerians, Senator Uba said Nigerians must renew their faith in one Nigeria, adding that Nigerians have come a long way as a people and must not allow agents of destabilisation to put a “knife in what holds us together.”

Uba said: “My hearty congratulations to all Muslims on the special occasion of Eid-El-Kabir, also called the “Festival of the Sacrifice”. Yes, the day honours the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah’s command. It is the height of total obedience to Allah.

This occasion reminds us that in our dealings with Allah, there must be no half measures. Our faith in Him must be total. And of course our sacrifices will never go unrewarded. Allah is ever merciful”

“I urge us to continue to exhibit the spirit of sacrifice in our daily activities and in the task of lifting our country out of its current difficulties. We are a resilient people and must see our current challenges as opportunities to rebuild and strengthen our country. We must renew our faith in One Nigeria. We have come a long way as a people and must not allow agents of destabilisation to put a “knife in what holds us together.”

I assure my constituents, the good people of Kaduna Central Senatorial District of my total commitment to their welfare and development. I will continue to give full support to our dynamic and resourceful Governor, His Excellency, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai as he strives to make Kaduna State second to none in Nigeria. We are committed to changing all the negative development indices and turning the state to a model in human-centred development”

“I urge our people to continue to give their full support to President Muhammadu Buhari. He has shown leadership. He is totally devoted to the task of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty and frontally tackling the challenge of insecurity. He is a leader we must trust”

The statement added: “I call on Nigerians to remember in prayers the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially it’s focused, patriotic and dynamic leader, His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan. He is poised to give new meaning to Legislature-Executive partnership, in order to fast-track Nigeria’s growth and development.

“The Senate, and indeed the National Assembly needs the understanding and support of Nigerians to put in place pro-people and pro-poor policies and legislations that would lift millions of our people out of poverty”

I see a silver lining in our current challenges. If we keep faith and make the necessary sacrifices our nation will bounce back and take its rightful place in the comity of developed nations” Senator Uba Sani said.