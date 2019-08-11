Violent Extremism Greatest Danger To Islam – PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said violent extremism is the greatest challenge facing Islam today.

The president, in his Eid-el Kabir message to Muslims, said the greatest commitment to Islam is for Muslims to put the virtues of the religion into practice and make justice and righteousness their guiding principles.

The message is contained in a statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, which was made available to newsmen.

“We should be the mirror through which others see the virtues of our faith.

“Islam is a religion of peace and we should avoid violent extremist ideas that give Islam a wrong name because our conduct will leave more lasting positive impressions than what we say by word of mouth,” the president said.

Buhari lamented that activities of religious extremists were negatively affecting the image of Islam, even as he called on Muslim faithful to always distance themselves from those preaching violence in the society.

“Violent extremism is the greatest challenge facing Islam today and the only way we can neutralise its evil influence is to distance ourselves from the activities and teachings of those who preach indiscriminate violence against innocent people. This flies in the face of the teachings of Islam,” he said.

He advised parents to protect their children from the deadly exposure to violent extremists who, he said, manipulated and exploited children for their own evil agenda.

“Boko Haram became a deadly force and major security scourge because Muslim societies were indifferent from the beginning to the activities of extremist preachers who manipulate their innocent and gullible followers.

”Extremism is like a cancer which must be detected and destroyed from its early stages of growth,’’ the president said.

He, however, assured Nigerians that Boko Haram terrorism, kidnapping and other forms of banditry would be dealt with “uncompromisingly until we see the back of these evils plaguing our country’’.

According to him, in spite of occasional setbacks, the Boko Haram militants have been militarily weakened and scattered by the armed forces.

”They are no longer in a position to occupy any part of Nigeria, let alone hoist their flag and impose their reign of terror longer than 24 hours.

“As our armed forces get more equipped and trained in addition to being more motivated and reinvigorated, this administration is relentlessly committed to protecting Nigerians, no matter what it takes to bring a permanent end to this evil,’’ he said.

The president also advised Muslims to be tolerant and to continue to work for peace, unity, national integration and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians.

President Alfa Conde joins Buhari to celebrate Eid-el Kabir in Daura

President of Guinea, Prof. Alpha Conde was yesterday accorded a warm welcome by President Muhammadu Buhari and members of Daura community in Katsina State.

According to a statement by the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja yesterday, President Conde is in Daura for Eid el-Kabir celebrations.

He said the visiting president would attend the Eid prayers with President Buhari today and be treated to the traditional Durbar display at the palace of the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk.

Shehu disclosed that President Conde would also be conferred with a traditional title by the Daura Emirate.

The Guinean President, who was earlier received by the Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, was greeted by excited, young members of Daura community and colourful horse riders at the helipad close to President Buhari’s country home.

The presidential aide stated that Conde’s visit would provide an opportunity to reinforce strong relationship between the two leaders and both nations, and for them to engage in discussions on bilateral and global matters.

”It will also provide an opportunity for the visiting President to share in the rich history of Daura, which is the linchpin of Hausa society, ethnically,” he added.(NAN).

Lawan, Omo-Agege Greet Muslims

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and his deputy, Omo-Agege, yesterday felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Muslim faithful, as they celebrate this year’s Eid el-Kabir.

The Senate President, in a Sallah message released by his media adviser, Ola Awoniyi, also congratulated all Muslims who have joined their brothers and sisters from across the world in participating in the rites of the Hajj in Saudi Arabia.

As they mark this very important pious occasion, Lawan reminds all Muslims to remember the purpose of the celebration, which is to commemorate the trials and triumph of Prophet Ibrahim.

He said the prophet is remembered and venerated across ages for passing a great test of faith, just as he urged them to be steadfast in their commitment to building the nation of their dream.

“I urge all to take inspiration from the exemplary virtues demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim through his sacrifice, patience, steadfastness, generosity and obedience to Allah’s command and constituted authority,” the statement said, quoting Lawan who is currently in the Holy Land for this year’s Hajj.

Lawan also enjoined Nigerians to always remember their shared heritage and destiny of national greatness and to be guided by the Nigerian spirit of firm confidence as they tackle the contemporary challenges of nation-building.

On his part, Omo-Agege urged Nigerians to be tolerant and to continue to work for peace, unity and progress of the country.

The senator, in a sallah message signed by his special adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, expressed the readiness of the 9th National Assembly to work with the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to ensure that Nigerians enjoy the dividends of democracy by actualising all the programmes in the All Progressives Congress’s Next Level Agenda.

He also called on Nigerians to eschew bitterness and ill-feelings towards one another as the country stands to gain a lot from forging a united front.

“As Nigerian Muslims join the rest of the world to celebrate the Eid el-Kabir festivities, I rejoice with them and wish them a hitch-free Sallah celebration.

“We must continue to strengthen the spirit of oneness, regardless of religious, ethnic, regional, and political diversities, for that is the only way to build a greater Nigeria,” he said.

APC Preaches Peace, Sacrifice

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged Muslim faithful and Nigerians in general to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and love as they celebrate Eid el-Kabir.

The party also charged Nigerians to shun the disruptive and divisive utterances and actions emanating from what it termed as “unpatriotic quarters lately”.

A statement signed by APC’s national publicity secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, urged all to imbibe the lessons of the important Islamic festival which exemplifies sacrifice and fulfillment of promise as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (RTA).

“As we celebrate the Sallah feast with family, friends and loved ones, Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians are implored to show love to neighbours and cater for the less privileged around us.

“In our national life, Eid ul-Adha is a reminder for us to make our individual and collective sacrifices for the well-being, unity, peace and development of our dear country, Nigeria.

“In our private capacity, official duties, wherever we find ourselves, we must all exhibit the pan-Nigerian spirit. We should embrace our country’s diversity and harness it for good. We must see every Nigerian as a brother. We should take advantage of his strength, help him with his weakness. That is the only way we can grow as a country,” the statement said.

PDP Urges Selflessness, Trust In God

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians to use this year’s Eid el-Kabir to imbibe the life of total trust in the Almighty God in all spheres of life.

The party said the Eid el-Kabir offers great lessons on selflessness and absolute trust in God, as exemplified in the life of Prophet Ibrahim.

PDP national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, called on “all compatriots to use the occasion to particularly pray for the nation, reach out and share with the less privileged, the deprived as well as victims of escalated insecurity in various parts of our country in recent time.”

The PDP further urged prayers and support “for our gallant troops who are making sacrifices and putting their lives daily on the line in protecting our nation. Nigerians should always remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes by reaching out to their families at this trying time.”

The party also “charged leaders in all walks of life, including public office holders, faith-based and community leaders, captains of industry and employers of labour to note that their positions are bestowed on them by God for service to humanity, and for which they must give account.”

The PDP prayed for the unity, peace, stability and development of the nation, even as it wished Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, a happy Eid el Kabir celebration.

Atiku Peaches Selflessness, Unity

Former vice president, Atiku Ababakar has urged Muslim faithful to use the Eid al-Adha as a reminder to make sacrifices for the betterment of humanity.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his sallah message said there are happenings across the globe that tell that the world is in dire need of love and peace.

He said, :Our dear fatherland, Nigeria, is currently at a crossroads. Tensions strew our nation and never have we been in dire need of love for our neighbour as today. Thus, my message to the nation as we celebrate Eid al-Adha that we all have to sacrifice for the good of Nigeria.”

He said further that Nigerians should embrace the spirit of unity.

“Therefore, let us perish every thought of dividing Nigeria and focus our energies on reviving our fatherland,” he said.

Saraki Calls for Prayers to End Insecurity, Strengthen National Unity

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has called on Nigerian Muslims to devote their prayers during the Eid-el-Kabir festival to calling on Almighty Allah to end the numerous security challenges facing the country and further restore unity among the citizenry.

Saraki in a message signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu, noted that the period of the Eid-el-Kabir,which also coincided with the final hajj rites in the holy land, provides the opportunity for Nigerian Muslims in Mecca and the ones at home to devote their supplication to Allah to the issue of full restoration of peace and unity across the country.

Yahaya Bello Preaches Peace, Unity

The governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has admonished the people to shun rancour and embrace peace for the growth and development of the state.

In a statement signed by his chief press secretary (CPS), Mohammed Onogwu and made available to journalists in Lokoja yesterday, Governor Yahaya said Hajj is a cardinal tenet of the Islamic faith as enjoined by Prophet Mohammed and the state government recognises the duty of every Muslim who can to perform it.

“This is why we continue to do what we can to facilitate the trip to the Holy Land for our people, especially those who cannot otherwise afford it without some help.

“Though small in itself and increasingly dependent on the resources of the individual pilgrim, our effort in supporting pilgrimages, both Muslim and Christian, are an important display of our respect for faith in, and worship of, the Almighty as the greatest force for good in humanity, and the integral origin of peace for the individual, and for society.

“We not only mark Eid-ul-Adha, we perform our own acts of ibada – sacrifice, friendship, generosity, mercy, forgiveness – indeed every act which proves our love for Allah and for our fellow humans, with the most widespread being the distribution of food and other gift items to the less privileged.

“My New Direction administration has done its best in the last three and a half years to implement our New Direction Blueprint, our agenda for moving Kogi State forward to the ‘Next Level’ on all fronts.”

He noted that the progress made so far would not have been possible without the sacrifice, understanding and commitment of Kogi citizens, in particular, the civil servants who have had to exercise uncommon patience as the state administration laboured to sanitise and digitalise its workforce and payroll.

“While appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari’s for his roles in getting the bailout to us. It is heart warming to note that, today, Kogi State government no longer owes its Civil Servants. We intend to keep payments promptly going forward. We have been able to offset our payments till July, 2019,” he said.

Eid el-Kabir: Makinde Urges Nigerians To Imbibe Obedience, Piety, Sacrifice

On his part, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, who, in obedience to God’s directive, was ready to sacrifice his only son.

The governor in his Sallah message, while felicitating with Muslims on the celebration of the 2019 Eid-el-Kabir, admonished the Muslim Ummah in the state to reflect on the significance of the celebration, which he said bordered on encouraging piety, sacrifice and love, noting that without these, no state or society could advance.

Makinde in the message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said “the significance of the season should be beyond the festivities. The real essence is to encourage piety, total commitment to Allah, self-discipline and sacrifice”.