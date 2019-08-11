NEWS
Wase Tasks Muslims On Teachings Of The Prophet
Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase, has enjoined the Muslim Ummah to always be guided by the attributes and lessons from the life and times of Holy Prophet Mohammed (SAW), which symbolise peace, love and tolerance.
In his Sallah mEssage to Muslims on the occasion of Eid el Kabir, Wase called on Nigerians to use the Eid-el-Kabir celebration to pray for the nation, especially with regards to the country’s security challenges.
He also urged the Muslim community in the country to be worthy ambassadors of the faith and pray for progress of the nation.
The deputy speaker congratulated all Nigerians who successfully performed the Hajj this year in fulfillment of a key injunction of their faith and prayed God to accept their ibadat as they continue in their spiritual journey towards the fulfillment of the pilgrimage rites.
He equally reminded Muslim faithful of the need to share what they have with their neighbours as a mark of love in accordance with the injunctions of Prophet Muhammed (SAW).
MOST READ
PMB Congratulates Indimi On 72nd Birthday
El-Zakzaky, Wife Leave For India
PMB Condoles Governor Bello Over Step Mum’s Demise
PDP Govs Condemns Killings In Abia, Taraba By Soldiers
Sallah: With Love Nigeria Will Be Better -Rep Member
Yellow Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Begins Mass Vaccination
Forum Backs Timi Frank’s Call For Apology To Jonathan
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS23 hours ago
Africa’s Most Influential: Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed Makes List Of Top 10
- NEWS23 hours ago
Don’t Re-appoint Ex-finance Commissioner, Group Tells Ikpeazu
- NEWS23 hours ago
International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Wants Education Transformed To Meet Goals
- NEWS23 hours ago
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
- NEWS24 hours ago
International Youth Day: Redouble Efforts Toward Nation Building — Wase Tasks Nigerian Youths
- NEWS22 hours ago
Nigerians Spend N730bn On Sports Betting Annually
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov Akeredolu’s Wife Trains 1,000 Girls In ICT, Solar Energy
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
My Greatest Wish For Nigeria Is Peace – Gowon