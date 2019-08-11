COVER STORIES
Zamfara Governor Dethrones Emir, District Head Over Banditry
The Zamfara State government has finally announced the removal of the suspended Emir of Maru, Alhaji Abubakar Cika Ibrahim and the district head of Kanoma, Alhaji Ahmed Kanoma.
The state government had earlier suspended the two monarchs for allegedly aiding banditry in their respective domains.
A statement issued and signed by deputy governor, Mahdi Aliyu Gusau, said the two monarchs had been stripped of their positions with immediate effect following the outcome of a committee’s investigation set up by the state government to probe the allegations levelled against them.
Gusau said the two monarchs were found wanting and had really been indicted of the offences levelled against them by their subjects, as such the state government has no option than to remove them to serve as deterrent to others.
LEADERSHIP Sunday recalls that both personalities were manhandled by their subjects a month ago in Kanoma town, who called for their removal when the state governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle paid a condolence visit to the families of 32 persons killed by bandits.
This caused the governor to immediately set up a committee to investigate the allegations.
MOST READ
PMB Congratulates Indimi On 72nd Birthday
El-Zakzaky, Wife Leave For India
PMB Condoles Governor Bello Over Step Mum’s Demise
PDP Govs Condemns Killings In Abia, Taraba By Soldiers
Sallah: With Love Nigeria Will Be Better -Rep Member
Yellow Fever Outbreak: Ebonyi Begins Mass Vaccination
Forum Backs Timi Frank’s Call For Apology To Jonathan
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS22 hours ago
Africa’s Most Influential: Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed Makes List Of Top 10
- NEWS21 hours ago
Don’t Re-appoint Ex-finance Commissioner, Group Tells Ikpeazu
- HEALTH24 hours ago
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
- NEWS21 hours ago
International Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Wants Education Transformed To Meet Goals
- NEWS21 hours ago
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
- NEWS22 hours ago
International Youth Day: Redouble Efforts Toward Nation Building — Wase Tasks Nigerian Youths
- NEWS21 hours ago
Nigerians Spend N730bn On Sports Betting Annually
- NEWS21 hours ago
Gov Akeredolu’s Wife Trains 1,000 Girls In ICT, Solar Energy