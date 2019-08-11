Zola Electric Trains 60 Technicians On Installation In Nigeria

ZOLA Electric, has conducted a special training for 60 technicians on the installation of Zola Flex system as part of its renewed commitment to boost its after-sale delivery to customers.

The training program which was held over a 2-day period in Lagos saw participants being taking through a rigorous training exercise on technical and health, safety and environment issues that are in line with global best practices.

Speaking shortly after the presentation of certificates to the participants, the Managing Director of Zola Electric Nigeria, Mr. Abdallah Khamis stated that the installer training program was designed to impact requisite technical skills set to technicians on the installation of Zola Flex System.

According to him, the training is aimed at providing a pool of well-trained technicians that would not only assist in offering after-sale services to customers on the product but also help to bridge the technical skill gap in Nigeria.

Also speaking, Head, Technical Operations, Zola Electric Nigeria, Mr. Olumide Ajayi explained that the curricular has been designed to cover a wide range of areas that include operations of solar energy systems, installations, troubleshooting/faults resolution and efficiency applications.

“We believe that training technicians on the installation of this product will complement our superior product quality.

That is why we have taken skill enhancement as an important part of our service delivery”, he added.

Ajayi further disclosed that the resource persons for the training program were drawn from the pool of highly resourced and experienced professionals from Zola Electric who are well skilled and respected in the art of installation of power system globally.

While speaking on the benefits, Khamis revealed that the program has not only provided the necessary foundation for participants to develop a career in renewable energy sector but also afforded them the opportunity to be equipped with globally recognized certifications.

“There are numerous benefits that are attached to this training. One of them is the opportunity for the trainees to update their skills and see whether they can pursue a career in renewable energy sector. Apart from that, both the State and Federal Governments can also tap into this opportunity by partnering with Zola Electric Nigeria to train the army of youths who are less engaged. By so doing, we can help create jobs for them.

“In addition to the free technical training, the trainees would also be equipped with free certified world class personal protective equipment (PPE). With this in place, it thus means the trainees are in compliance with global HSE best practices”, he stated.

He therefore expressed the willingness on the part of Zola Electric Nigeria to collaborate with both the state and federal governments on the program stating that such partnership would help facilitate both direct and indirect jobs for the populace.

He noted that it was gratifying to note that the training has started yielding fruits as some of the participants are now being engaged on various projects which have made them self-reliant.