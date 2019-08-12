Africa’s Most Influential: Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed Makes List Of Top 10

Immediate past Senior Special Assistant on National Social Investment Program, Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, has been named as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent, Global 100 Under 40.

According to Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD), a New York based organization, the recognition was given to Barrister Ismaeel, based on his “commitment to excellence.” The recognition also comes in line with the first pillar of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent; RECOGNITION.

With this, Barrister Ismaeel, has joined 99 other global leaders to be recognized with the special recognition as one of the Most Influential People of African Descent, Global 100 Under 40, in the Politics & Governance category.

Among those included to be honoured in New York are Naomi Osaka from Japan, Prince EA of USA, Kamissa Camara from Mali, Lukwesa Morin of France/Zambia, King Rukidi IV of Toro from Uganda, William Heard from USA, and many others.

Barrister Ismaeel, who has officially joined the ‘MIPAD Class of 2019’ will receive his honor in September 2019 in New York City, following the opening of the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He will then push for the support of the implementation of United Nation’s International Decade of African Descent 2015 -2024.

In related development, Barrister Ismaeel, will on Friday, August 30th 2019, ring the closing bell of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos State. This is part of MIPAD’s “Celebrating Excellence” with the theme “Africa Exchanges as a destination for Capital.”

Joining Barrister Ismaeel in the ringing of the Closing Bell of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) are Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin, founder, Pearls Africa Youth Foundation; popular Nigerian songwriter and singer, Asa Bukola Elemide; US Foreign Service Officer, Visa Chief, US Embassy, Abuja, Carolyn Joy; CEO of Del-York Creative Academy, Linus Idahosa; Director-General, Franco-Nigerian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Moses Umoru, and amongst others.

MIPAD is a global civil society initiative in support of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, focusing our efforts on the 1st pillar; RECOGNITION.

MIPAD publishes a unique global 100 list that identifies high achievers of African descent worldwide, pairing those based across the Diaspora with their counterparts inside Africa, across various verticals, annually until 2024.