NEWS
Gov. Ihedioha Greets Muslims At Eid el Kabir
…Urges obedience, sacrifice
Governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha,has greeted Muslims across the nation, on the occasion of the celebration of the Eid el Kabir festival.
According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Steve Osuji, Governor Ihedioha called on Muslims to abide by the lessons of the celebration which borders on obedience and sacrifice.
He said at no time in the recent history of the nation has obedience and sacrifice needed than now.
“We need to obey the laws of the land which make accommodation for all, irrespective of creed or ethnicity
“And we need to make sacrifices to accommodate one another. When we do these, the current wind of discontent and threats of disintegration shall blow away and peace and tranquility will reign” the statement concluded.
