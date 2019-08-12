I Will Not Use Public Fund To Gratify Myself – Gov. AbdulRazaq

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state says he will not use public fund and resources to enjoy and gratify himself at the expense of the masses that brought him to power.

AbdulRazaq said this on Monday in Ilorin in a speech delivered at the second edition of the annual Ilorin Grand Durbar.

Represented by his deputy, Mr Kayode Alabi, the governor declared that public resources would only be applied strictly to public projects and overheads approved and budgeted for.

“We will not entertain excesses of any sort. With people’s interest as the guiding principle, we will do things differently and purposefully to get more impactful results.

“I appeal to this distinguished gathering of our people to unite behind this agenda for the progress of our community and generations yet unborn.

“Anything short of this will keep us moving in a circle and that would defeat the purpose of our people standing in the sun to vote the way they did.

“We must embrace reforms which are often tough at the beginning. We must make tough choices in our decision to move our state forward,” AbdulRazaq added.

The governor emphasised that prudent management of resources was necessary to drive growth.

He commended the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Ilorin Emirate Council for organising the historical cultural event.

AbdulRazaq reiterated his resolve to institutionalise the various cultural activities in the state to boost tourism and economic growth, including the Durbar.

He described the Durbar as the heritage of Ilorin people and a testament to the bravery and valour of their forebears especially the royal lineage of Sheikh Alimi.

“Let me clarify this too. Kwara is immensely blessed with abundant natural and human resources, as the quality of attendance at this Durbar shows.

“Kwara is however not so rich in monetary terms. But that was not the reason for the slow development.

“The problem was that the little resources Kwara had was not going into building sustainable future.

“This is what we need to change, this is what we are changing, and that requires the support of all of you,” AbdulRazaq added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Grand Durbar was attended by many prominent guests, sons and daughters of Ilorin from across the country and beyond.

They included Sen. Ibrahim Yahya Oloriegbe; Chief of Staff to the governor, Alhaji Adisa Logun; Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Oloyede; Alhaji Jani Ibrahim and Moshood Mustapha.

Others were Alhaji Lukman Mustapha; Mallam Olaolu Ali (SAN); former Vice Chancellors of University of Ilorin, Professors Shuaib Oba Abdulraheem and Abduganiyu Ambali; and Mallam Soliu Mustapha. (NAN)