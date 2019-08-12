NEWS
International Youth Day: CLO Tasks Youths On National Devt
The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has advised youths to contribute positively to national development rather than be misguided by extreme fundamentalists fanning the embers of disunity.
The Chairman of CLO Anambra State Chapter, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, gave the advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.
Ezekwueme said this on the sidelines of the 2019 UN International Youth Day.
He described youths as potential and prospective world positive changers and leaders, who were supposed to be the driving force for socio-economic and political change in view of their numerical strength, exposure, energy and experience.
‘’To actualise your youthful potential, you must avoid bad friends, cultism, alcoholism, laziness, immoralities, crimes and criminal activities, political thuggery and examination malpractices.
‘’Youths must take their destiny in their hands and do the needful in order to make their good better and their better best.
‘’They must be hard working, trustworthy, optimistic, reliable, humble, versatile and God-fearing,’’ he said.
Ezekwueme said that youths must make positive news and development, not noise; through breaking new grounds and innovations in their chosen field of endeavour and vocations of life.
‘’Remember the society and the country needs your (youthful) skills, contributions and impact to get better,’’ he said.
NAN reports that on Dec. 17, 1999, in resolution 54/120, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly endorsed the recommendations made by the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youths (Lisbon, Aug. 8 – 12, 1998).
The minister called for Aug. 12 to be declared International Youth Day. (NAN)
