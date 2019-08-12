NEWS
Int’l Youth Day: Gbajabiamila Seeks Revamp Of Educational System
The Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has called on governments at all levels to map out ways of transforming the country’s educational system to build the capacity of the Nigerian youth.
The Speaker in a message commemorating the International Youth Day with the theme ‘Transforming Education,’ said the essence of education is to proffer solutions to challenges confronting humanity.
In a statement issued in Abuja, Gbajabiamila noted that governments at all levels have the primary responsibility of ensuring that every Nigerian is given access to basic and qualitative education, adding that democracy and good governance would thrive in an atmosphere where a sizeable proportion of the populace is educated and well enlightened about their civic responsibilities.
While assuring that the 9th House under his leadership would prioritise issues concerning the education sector, the speaker emphasized that revamping the sector has become imperative.
It would be recalled that the Speaker had in 2016 sponsored a Bill to provide access to higher education for Nigerians through interest-free loans while he was majority leader.
The Bill, which has been reintroduced in this assembly and has gone through first reading, proposes a Nigeria Education Bank, which will be established by law to provide education for all Nigerians without any discrimination.
He said: “As we celebrate the International Youth Day, I intend to use the office of the Speaker and the instrumentality of the law to fast-track the passage of this and others Bills that are capable of restoring hope to our youth to reposition them for the tasks of nation-building and global competitiveness.
“It is indisputable that the global economy is knowledge-driven, while the private sector has continued to play a leading and pivotal role in the economic development of states and nations.
“This is why we need to transform the Nigerian Educational System and why the youth should be encouraged to broaden their skills.
“I wish all Nigerian youths a happy International Youth Day”, the speaker stated.
