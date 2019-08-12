NEWS
Salah Celebration: FCT APC Congratulate Residents For Peaceful Celebration
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has congratulated Muslims faithful in the territory for a peaceful and successful celebration of the Salah celebration.
The FCT State Secretary of the party, Hon. Hashimu Angama while speaking with journalists yesterday after the Salah celebration prayer, commended the peaceful manner at which the celebration took place in the capital city.
He said that with the love and oneness that was demonstrated during the Salah celebration by Muslims and none Muslims alike, shows that if the love and unity continues, Nigeria is destined for greatness.
According to Angama, Nigerians should continue to show love to one another, irrespective of their religion or political affiliation, that Nigeria cannot be great nation without unity and love from the people.
“I want to congratulate residents of the FCT for a successful and peaceful Salah celebration. It gave me great joy that despite the security challenges in the country, the Salah was celebrated in the FCT without strife or crisis.
“I want to advice all residents of the FCT to continue in the love that they demonstrate during the Salah celebration. We should always see ourselves as one in Abuja and should not be divided by tribe or religion.
“Nigeria is one and we all should continue to unit and make Nigeria a better place for every one to live in. We should also be patient with the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and I believe that with time, things will get better for al of us,” he said.
MOST READ
NAFDAC Reiterates Plans To Phase Out Sniper From Open Market
U.S., U.K., France, Others Welcome Libya Truce
Hong Kong Airport Grinds To A Halt As Protests Swell
Gunmen Kidnap Benue College Of Education Provost
‘Starch Importation Discouraging Local Processors, Farmers’
Minimum Wage: FG Blames Labour For Delay In Implementation
Emir Tasks Nigerians On Farming For Food Self-Sufficiency
MOST POPULAR
- SPONSORED6 hours ago
“Warning To Men: 3 Foods You Must Avoid And What To Do If You Want To Be Stronger & Last Up To 28 Minutes In Bed!”
- FEATURED14 hours ago
Slain Officers: Ex- Police Chiefs Seek Unbiased Probe
- OPINION14 hours ago
Police Retirees, Delayed Pension Payments And Matters Arising
- POLITICS24 hours ago
Party Leaders Responsible For Oshiomhole, Obaseki Feud – Emiohe
- NEWS23 hours ago
Oyo Moves To Access N2.7bn UBEC’s Education Grant
- NEWS23 hours ago
Ekiti Monarchs Drag Fayemi To Court Over Appointment Of Traditional Council Chairman
- NEWS15 hours ago
Uzodimma Commends Nigerians For Rejecting #RevolutionNow Protest Call
- BUSINESS14 hours ago
How Nigeria Can Maximise AfCFTA Benefits – Utomi