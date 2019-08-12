Slain Officers: Ex- Police Chiefs Seek Unbiased Probe

Retired senior police officers and security experts have charged the federal government to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation into the recent killing of three policemen in Taraba State by soldiers.

Three detectives in the Inspector-General of Police Response Team and a civilian were killed on August 6, 2019 by some soldiers in Ibi-Jalingo, Taraba State after they allegedly arrested one Hamisu Wadume linked with high profile kidnap cases in the state.

The Nigerian Army said that the killing was in error, adding that its men mistook the detectives for kidnappers. The police, however, claimed that the soldiers knew that the deceased were police detectives and shot them at close range.

While the officers and civilian were killed the suspected kidnapper escaped.

To unearth the truth about the incident, Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police have set up a joint investigation panel headed by deputy inspector-general of police (DIG) Mike Ogbizi, in-charge of Criminal Investigation Department.

In his reaction to the incident, commissioner of police, Mr. Dan Okoro (rtd), described the killing as unfortunate, saying that the officers lost their lives to the nation’s insecurity quagmire.

“May their fighting spirit expose those behind their death; investigators should do a forensic audit of consummated alleged symbiotic union, a recital of that wanted kidnapper and cohorts, and a forensic audit of alleged informant and authorised deployment of both services for that operation,” he said.

The coordinator of the Network on Police Reforms in Nigeria, Mr. Ikechukwu Nwanguma, said that the killing should be exhaustively investigated.

He expressed sadness at the death of the detectives, saying that a comprehensive and unbiased probe would expose the killers.

“This incident needs to be properly and exhaustively investigated to find out what happened. The military authorities should investigate the activities of their personnel in the country.

“This is to ensure that they do not engage in criminal and illegal activities including extortion at checkpoints and brutality on civilians,” Nwanguma said.

Another retired commissioner of police, Mr. Frank Odita, said that he would expect the investigating team to unearth the truth and let the public know whether there was a conspiracy in the killing.

According to Odita, Nigerians would want to know if the attack was a deliberate act of murder or ignorantly carried out on the line of duty by the soldiers,” he told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Another security expert, Mr. Folorunsho Attah, said that infractions between the military and the police in Nigerians were age-long.

“The incident of August 6 in Taraba State, where three policemen and a civilian were slaughtered like rams left a sour taste in the mouths of Nigerians,” he said.

Attah also urged a thorough investigation into the killing to uncover the truth.

Similarly, journalists under the auspices of Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN) have expressed concerns over the killing.

In a statement signed by Mr. Frank Oshanugor, its secretary on Ethics and Human Interest Committee, the association said that the unfortunate incident ought to have been avoided.

CRAN, therefore, called for a discreet investigation into the killing by the joint investigation panel.

According him, the panel should be unbiased and must make its findings public within a short period.

He said: “The panel should find out if it is professional and justifiable for security agencies to open fire on kidnappers with their victims as we were told that it is better for 100 criminals to escape than for an innocent person to be killed.

“If really the soldiers were responding to a distress call to rescue a kidnapped victim, should they have shot the presumed kidnappers along with their victim.

“As CRAN commiserates with the families of the deceased policemen, the association calls for collaboration between security agencies saddled with same responsibility of protecting life and property of the citizenry,” CRAN said.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a massive manhunt for Wadume (the fleeing kidnap kingpin), who was allegedly released by the soldiers at a checkpoint on Ibi-Jalingo Road after the troops opened fire on a police van, killing the three policemen and a civilian.

The soldiers, who claimed they mistook the policemen for kidnappers, were attached to the 93 Battalion of the Nigerian Army in the state.

The Intelligence Response Team, led by ASP Felix Adolije, came under attack from the soldiers while taking Wadume, who was placed in handcuffs and leg chains to the command headquarters in Jalingo. The three officers – Inspector Mark Ediale, Sergeants Usman Danzumi and Dahiru Musa as well as a civilian, died as a result of gunshot wounds.

The police had expressed their fury over the development even as Force spokesman, Mr. Frank Mba, asked the army to produce Wadume.

“Wadume is a millionaire kidnapper arrested by the police but paradoxically treated as a ‘kidnap victim’ by the soldiers and subsequently ‘rescued’ by them. Where is he? Where is the rescued kidnapper?” Mba had asked.