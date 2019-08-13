Arowona’s TB Breakthrough

Away from the controversy generated by the propriety or otherwise of #RevolutionNow, juxtaposed with endless killings in the midst of other security challenges, Nigerians were fed with the news of a commendable discovery of an anti-Tuberculosis (TB) drug by Misitura Lawal-Arowona, a doctoral student of the University of Ilorin.

Arowona who is undergoing a fellowship programme at faculty of science in Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India, developed metal enabled anti-tuberculosis drug to battle the dreaded disease. Good enough, various tests carried out have confirmed the efficacy of the drug which is believed to be an innovation capable of helping to reduce tuberculosis in Africa and India.

Experts claim that the new drug by Arowona has helped to increase the efficiency of TB drugs used worldwide compared to how they were popularly consumed. Scientific reports revealed that the production of the metal drug is done using various metal derivations like cobalt, copper, zinc and iron.

As a result, she has been able to create medicines like ciprofloxacin HCl, ofloxacin, pyrazinamide and moxifloxacin HCl. Before now, there were concerns that the bacteria causing TB has mutated and may soon become resistant even to the most recent drugs, such as Bedaquiline.

Findings revealed that there is presently no metal-based anti-TB drug available in the market. For TB treatment, the first-line anti-tuberculosis drugs used are isoniazid, rifampicin, ethambutol and pyrazinamide. The second-line anti-tuberculosis drugs are moxifloxacin, high dose levofloxacin (fluoroquinolones) and linezolid, delamanid, and bedaquiline.

Nigeria ranked seventh among the 30 high TB burden countries and second in Africa. Sadly, the problem of TB in Nigeria has been made worse by issues of drug resistant TB and the HIV/AIDS epidemic. It is estimated that 4, 07,000 people in Nigeria contract TB in a year.

More than anything else, this disturbing statistics underscores the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders to work towards ending not just the TB pandemic, but other diseases which have continued to pose serious challenge to health authorities.

It is our considered opinion that what is needed in the overall drive to ending TB and other diseases is the need to foster access to researches, technologies and innovations. Mindful of the fact that the greatest impetus to advancement in all field of human endeavour is research and innovation, this newspaper is compelled to urge the federal government and all critical stakeholders to support the latest discovery by Arowona.

It is important, in our opinion, that industry players and philanthropists ought to pull all the needed resources together for mass production of this drug so as to bring succor to numerous Nigerians affected directly or indirectly by TB.

To say Arowona has made Nigeria proud is an understatement. She has joined the list of Nigerians making the country and her people proud through their ingenuity in different areas including arts and entertainment, business and entrepreneurship, politics and leadership.

We join millions of Nigerians and, indeed, the global medical science community, in applauding Arowona for not just doing Nigeria proud, but evidently proving that, as always, good things can come out of Nigeria.

Consequent upon this, we call on the federal government to bestow on her a national honour which we believe she earnestly deserves.

The late Chinua Achebe captured it aptly when he said ‘if you praise a she-goat for jumping up, she jumps twice’. Without equivocation, Arowona deserves to be celebrated and the least the nation can do is to roll out the drums in celebrating her. But beyond this, government and key industry players must sponsor the mass production of the drug and ensure its availability to those in need. Anything short of this will defeat the essence of the discovery.

Nigeria needs hundreds of Arowona who, from all indications, are scattered all over the country, but lack the needed push to unleash their full potentials.

The challenge, now more than ever before, is on how to provide the needed environment for them to thrive and in so doing, make the nation a better place.