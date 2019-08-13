Forum Backs Timi Frank’s Call For Apology To Jonathan

A group of young professional under the aegis of South-south Emerging Leaders’ Forum (SELF) has commended a political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, for calling on those who sabotaged government of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to apologise.

SELF also challenged the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and other unions for ‘ allowing the themselves to be used against the former President’, wondering why the union now docile against the APC’s government that has brought more hardship on its members.

The forum said the call by Timi Frank is a patriotic one, adding that for posterity sake, the likes of former CBN governor and now Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Pastor Tunde Bakare and so many others who participated in the Save Nigeria Group should openly tow the party of honour now and speak out against the evils befalling Nigeria.

The former APC’s spokesman at the weekend had call on Nigerians, especially those who worked against the reelection of the ex-President Jonathan to apologise.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, Chairman of the forum Dr. Preye Ebi, wondered how all the strong voices who rose against the administration of Goodluck Jonathan suddenly lost their voices even in the face of “more hardship, killings, insecurity, poverty, unemployment, lack of rule of law and all kinds of backwardness in the country.”

The group called out Pastor Tunde Bakare, “who turned his auditorium to political gathering to criticise Jonathan’s administration to compare and contrast whether Nigeria is now better under his friend (Gen. Bubari) or publicly tender an apology to redeem his image.

SELF also challenged Emir Sanusi for what it described as unsubstantiated allegation that a certain huge amount of money got missing under Goodkuck Jonathan, saying “the effort was to sabotage Jonathan’s administration.”

On the insecurity, SELF recalled how the then opposition leaders during Jonathan’s administration rose against the proscription of Boko Haram as a terrorist group “and till today, the government they mischievously brought to power could not find solution but ignorantly empowering more groups to carry arms against the innocent Nigerian.

“As it is today, Nigerian roads are not save, Kidnapping has become order of the day. Government at all levels now have to negotiate with Bandits to have peace,” Dr. Ebi lamented.

He also stated that “most of the false allegations against Jonathan’s government were fabricated to deliberately grab power which indirectly led to loss of confidence in the Nigerian economy by the international community. Today, those who undermined and weakened the country’s economy are now in power but lack technicality to fix it.”

The group while commending Frank, however, called on Nigerian politicians to emulate the “courageous Timi Frank”, for speaking out the truths when others remained silence, saying “we from the South-south are proud of Timi Frank exemplary leadership trait.”