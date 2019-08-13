International Youth Day: NYCN Demands State Of Emergency On Education

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on education

The National Executive Council of NYCN, who made the declaration to mark this year’s International Youth Day (IYD) also demanded adequate security for all.

International Youth Day (IYD) which is August 12 of every year is set aside as an awareness day by the United Nations to draw attention to cultural and legal issues affecting the youth worldwide. The theme of 2019 IYD is “Transforming Education”.

NYCN under the leadership of its President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara – Igbe Sukubo in a statement by its Public Relations Officers, Olugbode Damola Hammed, yesterday explained that this year’s theme emphasized the significance of prioritizing education across the globe, highlighting the importance of accessible education to the Youth, ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all.

The group also expressed concern over the “worrisome” state of the education sector, safety of the Nigerian youths and urged President Muhammadu Bubari led administration to be proactive in solving these problems.

NYCN lamented that “In spite of global consciousness of the significance of education as a passport to the future, statistics still show a high rate of out of school in Nigeria, about 10.5 million of the country age 5-14 are out of school, with the high rate of school drop out at the secondary and tertiary level. 2019 budget accommodates less than 8% for education against the advocate of UNESCO 26%, proving the low prioritization of education in Nigeria.

“Transforming education in Nigeria is long overdue; therefore we on this day call on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the education sector, the state of education in Nigeria is worrisome, ranging from infrastructure to curriculum, security to welfare, accessibility to affordability, and bridging the gap between the industry and our institution. A more need to invest in technical education and Entrepreneurial skills, it added.

It also insisted that Nigeria Youths deserve quality education, same as adequate security for meaningful development in the country.

On the security situation, the apex youth body added that “we on this occasion condemn the security status of Nigeria as a whole. The fear of insecurity is on the rise for terrorism is becoming more lucrative, Herdsmen, Kidnapping and Cultism constantly makes the news. We appeal to Mr. President to do more in securing the lives of Nigerians, which happens to the paramount of his mandate, with cognizance of emerging terrorist groups.

Youth council also appealed to President Muhammudu Buhari ” to include more Youth into his government, the ministers designate as appointed by the president doesn’t show Youth coloration, this we frown at, Nigeria Youth constitute the larger percentage that votes en mass for the reelection of this government, we deserve a place in the top hierarchy.

Continuing, the statement read “We further draw the attention of the President to the Ministry of Youth, being the Ministry that handles Youth affairs. On that note, we request a personality that will help the Youth add value to the Nigeria project, National Youth Council of Nigeria ably piloted by Amb. Sukubo Saraigbe Sukubo has resolved to be a partner in progress, contributing our quota in ensuring Nigerians attain the Next level progressively and positively.

“We celebrate Nigeria Youth on the occasion of International Youth day, enjoining them to see ensuring peace, unity, and security in the country as our national obligation, we all are leaders in our respective states and must live to be responsible as a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.