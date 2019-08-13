PMB Congratulates Indimi On 72nd Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of members of his immediate and extended family, and all Nigerians,sends warm greetings to the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Oriental Energy Resources, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, on his 72nd birthday, praying for more grace of good health and strength.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide ,Garba Shehu joined all family members, friends and business associates of the consummate businessman in celebrating the auspicious moment, which falls within the Eid–el-Kabir sallah season, congratulating Alhaji Indimi for a life of purpose, sacrifice and love for humanity.

The President underscored the hard work, discipline and focus that have cumulated in building the Alhaji Indimi business empire, commending his patriotism for investing heavily in human capacity and promotion of the Nigerian brand to the global business community.

President Buhari believes the businessman’s greatest impact on the economy has been his philanthropy, which has seen donations to the building and renovation of schools and hospitals, provision of scholarships and medical assistance to the underprivileged. Most remarkably, the businessman’s contributions to Federal Government’s Victims’ Support Fund (VSF) in the North East to enable casualties of Boko Haram insurgency regain their livelihood.