Sallah: With Love Nigeria Will Be Better -Rep Member

The Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs and member representing Gombi/Hong Federal Constituency of Adamawa State, Rep Yusuf Buba Yakub said with love Nigeria will be a better place.

In a Sallah message to mark year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Buba said the period was an opportunity giving by God to love and celebrate with one another.

“The Sallah period is an opportunity for us to forge closer ties with friends and neighbours and most importantly, to reflect on the essence and the lessons learned,” Buba said adding that with love, Nigeria will be better.

According to him this year’s Eid Kabir came when the country just gone past a rather challenging, but peaceful General Election with its attendant fall-out adding that the celebration of Eid Kabir offers opportunity for sober reflections as a people of one great nation united by a common destiny.

“As exemplified by the action of the Holy Prophet, who sought to make sacrifice of his son for the good of the land, we must learn to offer to our country and people all that is needed to achieve the nation’s dream,” Buba said.

He continued: “The above can only truly come from us when we learn to place our nation and people above self, above our personal ambitions, our desires, and above all that propels us to think of ourselves before others. We must learn and imbibe the virtue that no nation attains greatness without the corresponding sacrifice from its people. It is this kind of sacrifice that inspires selfless service, accountable leadership, commitment to duty and a dedicated desire to offer one’s best efforts to the development and welfare of one’s people. All of these constitute what we generally refer to as patriotism,” he said.

“Every act of patriotism ensures that what is good for the nation is considered first. Patriotism, in itself, therefore, thrives in the collective support for leadership; in the faith we espouse in our country, in the observance of national ethos and in the ideals that engender these ethos. Above all, patriotism is driven largely by the love that defines relationships among a nation’s people.”

“This Sallah celebration, therefore, is a wake-up call for us to re-dedicate ourselves to the things that bring progress and development to our nation and people. Wherever we are and what ever creed or belief we profess, we must at a time like this gear our minds and actions towards peace, good neighbourliness, obedience to laws, sacrifice, productivity in ordrr to get better as a nation,” he said.