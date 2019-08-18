BOSF Urges Establishment Of LG Ministry For Excellent Service Delivery 

Following the financial autonomy granted local government administration in the country, the federal government has been urged to establish Ministry of Local Government Affairs to ensure effective monitoring and excellent service delivery.

The South West zonal coordinator of the Buhari Osinbajo Solidarity Front BOSF, Dr. Ibraheem Saka Ominiwe in an interview with journalists said this would also curb corruption at the third tier of government.

According to him, with the establishment of local government ministry at the federal level, there will be proper and effective monitoring of the 774 local government areas in the country.

While noting that the financial autonomy granted local government administration by President Muhammadu Buhari was a welcome development and in the right direction, Ominiwe noted that it was part of the restructuring which Nigerians have been clamouring for.

“For some Nigerians who may not know, the financial autonomy granted local government administration by President Muhammadu Buhari is line with the restructuring which Nigerians have been clamouring for.

“But there is the need for the federal government to establish Ministry of Local Government Affairs at the federal level to curb the financial excesses of the local government administrators and reduce corruption at the third tier of government”, he said.

Ominiwe who noted that such privileges were abused by local government administrators in the past, when some of them cannot afford payment of teachers salaries and meet up with other responsibilities, argued that with the ministry in place, there would be proper and effective monitoring.

He said, “with the local government ministry in place, headed by competent and honest person, corruption at the third tier of government would be a thing of the past”.