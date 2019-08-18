CRIME
Police Nab 8 Cultists During Initiations, Recovers Weapons
Operatives of Lagos State Police Command said they have nabbed eight cult members during Initiation into a cultists’ group known as ‘One Million Boys’ and recovered dangerous weapons laden with charms.
The suspects who were arrested at No.15 Alado street shibiri where they were being initiated into the cult group by one Yusuf Abu ‘m’ aged 20 years old were identified as Sunday Gabriel, 20, of no 7 owode Baba water Street shibiri; Rilwan Dauda, 18, of Ogbokwo street; Ajegunle, Mohammed Sikiru , 23, of no 15 Kareem street shibiri; Oladimeji Abayomi , 18 , of no 6 Baale street shibiri.
Others are Rasheed Alabi, 20, of 49 Bunmi Ajakaye street shibiri; Habeeb Idowu, 18, of no 6 Baale street shibiri; Olaiya Bisola, 18, of 6 mosalasi street shibiri and Hazzan Hawawu, female, 19, of zone 6 Orisa street Imude.
The Lagos State police command spokesperson, Bala Elkana , a Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP who confirmed their arrests in a statement made available to Journalist on Sunday said it was possible through credible intelligence last week when the operatives of Operation Crush from Ilemba Hausa Police Station led by the Divisional Police Officer, Kazeem Abonde, a Chief Superintendent of Police stormed the hide out of the ‘One Million Boys’ confraternity during initiation exercise.
He said that three sharp cutlasses, a fetish calabash with dangerous charms and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from them.
Elkana, however, said that the suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody.
