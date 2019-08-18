Poultry Farmers Lament High Cost Of Feeds In Plateau

Poultry farmers in Plateau have decried the continued increase in the prices of chicken feed in the country.

Mr John Dasar, Chairman, Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), in the state made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Jos.

Dasar lamented that the high prices of feed and other cost of production put together in poultry farming did not enable farmers to break even in the poultry business.

The chairman explained that the price of a bag of maize has reduced between N5,000 and N7,000 as against the old price of N14,000.

According to him, the drastic reduction in the price of maize should naturally crash the price of the feeds as well.

“Generally, the cost of production in the poultry industry is high but the price of feed is particularly higher.

“Before now a bag of maize went for N14,000, but it is currently being sold between N5,000 and N7, 000.

“So, now that the cost of maize is low, it is expected that the price of feed should also come down.

“If you put the cost of feeds and other inputs together, farmers can’t break even,” he added.

Dasar called on the state government to make deliberate effort in supporting poultry farmers with incentives in order to make the industry lucrative.