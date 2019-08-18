NEWS
South East Governors Condemn Attack On Former DSP
***says Assaulting Igbo leaders abroad not solution to agitation
The South-East Governors Forum on has said the IPOB order directing its members to attack Igbo leaders anywhere abroad would not solve the problem of their agitation for Biafra.
The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emma Uzo, said that the governors had no problem with the members of the outlawed group to warrant such an order.
The Governors noted that the insecurity in the South-East was a nationwide challenge which was squarely under the Federal Government’s command and control.
Gov Umahi said, “If there is any issue IPOB holds against the governors, they should come home to settle it in Igboland instead of a foreign land.
“What happened was a security issue which was within the purview of the Federal Government. Attacking governors in a foreign land is a wild goose chase. We love them because they are our children”.
“IPOB cannot achieve Biafra alone, except with the collaboration of all stakeholders including the governors. They don’t need to attack the governors to achieve Biafra.”
The governors’ forum warned the members of the proscribed body not to allow political opportunists to use them to destroy the South-East.
“They should come together and work with the governors and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to achieve the Igbo Presidency come 2023 instead of fighting the governors. We want them to be close to us instead of taking the struggle to the international arena,” it said.
Furthermore, Umahi’s aide described the IPOB’s threats as empty, saying the group lacked the powers to track down any South-East governor anywhere in the world.
“They have no such spread and powers to track down South-East governors for attack anywhere in the world. They are too small. I don’t want to say they sound so cowardly, but they can’t see the governors to attack,” he added. Ends.
