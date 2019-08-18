Teacher Wins Globacom’s Star Prize In 2019 Ojude Oba Festival 

Family of a Secondary School Biology teacher in Ogun state, Isaac Olawale was among the 10 lucky families who won the “economic support equipment” donated by one of Nigeria’s giant telecommunication company, Globacom at this year’s edition of Ojude Oba festival held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

Olawale, who bought a product worth N5, 000 from the Gloworld emerged winner of a tricycle popularly called “keke Marwa” alongside nine other lucky customers picked from a draw conducted by the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona at the end of the Ijebus’ annual age-grade and family parades festival principally sponsored by Globacom.

Speaking with journalists after being informed of his winning, Olawale, a Biology teacher in one of the public schools in Ijebu – Ode declared that he will use the Glo-branded tricycle for commercial transportation so as to commemorate his participation in the festival which has become a tourism attraction worldwide.

In his goodwill message at the event, Globacom’s chairman, Dr. Mike Adenuga, Jr. appealed to the federal, state and local governments to design strategies that will nip security challenges in the bud in order to grow the huge potential available in the country’s tourism industry.

Emphasising that the annual Ojude Oba festival has grown to become one of the most popular socio-cultural event in the entire South Western region of Nigeria and indeed, a global tourist attraction, Adenuga noted that the country’s tourism industry can only grow in an atmosphere of peace and security of lives and property.

The business guru, who was represented at the event by Mr. Folu Aderibigbe however, vowed that his company, Globacom was always conscious of its pact with the people of Nigeria to support, grow and develop noble causes such as Ojude Oba which had assumed international status.

While congratulating the Awujale for the numerous achievements which Ijebuland has witnessed under his almost 60 year reign, Adenuga further assured Nigerians of his company’s constant delivery of optimum quality service and products as the acclaimed game changer in the telecommunication industry.