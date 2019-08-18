We Will Partner NDE To Eradicate Poverty Among Youths – Makinde

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said his administration will partner with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) to eradicate poverty among youths of the state.

The governor while hosting a delegation of the NDE in the state, led by the Coordinator, Alhaji Awosanya Adebayo, in Ibadan, said that government was poised to turn the energy in the youths to assets for developmental purposes.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa in a statement said, ‘the state government was ready to introduce different youth empowerment schemes that would enable the teeming youth population to become gainfully employed and maximise their entrepreneurial potential.

Makinde said that his government was ready to partner with the National Directorate Employment (NDE) with a view to enhancing employment opportunities for the youths in the state.

“Oyo State Government will always be ready to collaborate with any group or organisation on how unemployed youths in the State can be taken out of poverty. Oyo state is not ready to set the pace in poverty multiplication among the youths but will do everything that is possible to alleviate poverty in the state”, he said.

The governor disclosed that the state would key into different NDE programmes that have to do with the empowerment of youths, positive engagement of the people and things that could reduce social tension and allow youths in the State to be self-reliant and self-sustaining.

“Your agency has the responsibility of assisting youths of the state and our government would cooperate with you by supporting your activities towards providing the training that will make our youths to be self-reliant and self-employed,” Makinde added.

The NDE Coordinator, Alhaji Awosanya Adebayo, earlier in his remarks noted that some youths were unemployed not because there was no job to do, “but because they did not have required skills, marketable skills that would grant them employment.

The Coordinator said the directorate was established in 1986 to combat unemployment, especially among the youths, adding that the agency had collaborated with the World Bank in form of a programme called Youths Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO).

‘The programme is being implemented by the World Bank, Federal Government and the participating states, among which is Oyo State. We have already held three cycles of training on this programme, which was designed to alleviate poverty among the vulnerable and poor households in the seven participating States.

“In these states, YESSO has all components, and the components NDE is anchoring is called skills for job; it involves training young poor people in marketable skills. YESSO is about training for skills for jobs, so NDE train these youths from vulnerable household marketable skills that will make them self-employed, to be self-reliance and to even have access to wage employment where possible”, he said.