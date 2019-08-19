100 Nigerians To Showcase Products At Dubai Expo

As government and stakeholders are working assiduously towards creating market for local products and as well exposed them to the rest of the world, Global Links, exhibition organisers and conferences in collaboration with the African legacy International Media Services, have created an opportunity for about 100 Nigerians to be part of exhibition to showcase their products at the organic and natural products expo coming up in Dubia, UAE.

Speaking with journalists at a press conference in Abuja, president of the African legacy International Media Services, Engr. Innocent Ogu, who will convey Nigerians contingents to the expo in Dubai, said that the exhibition will emphasis on five natural market segments such as food and beverages, health, beauty, living and environment among others.

Ogu stated that the expo, which will be held on December 3rd to 5th, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the largest gathering of bio, agro, natural and organic products in the world.

He averred that Nigeria for the first time will be joining other countries in this year’s Natural and Organic Products Expo under the supervision of African legacy International Media Services.

According to him, UAE where the expo is going to be held is the third largest re-exporter in the world, with over $546 billion worth of goods being sent out from the trade hub. Its unique location allows it to link hemispheres together, making it a popular centre for re-export.

“The Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo, Dubai is the Middle East sole business event that focuses on organic and natural products. It has been connecting suppliers with buyers for 16 years and is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE and supported by International Federation of Organic Agriculture Movements (IFOAM).”

President of the African legacy International Media Services also revealed that the event will be celebrating 17 years of helping brands connect with buyers in the Middle East and over 70 countries of the world, adding that organic tea and coffee expo is an added event.

Ogu, who asserted that exhibitors will be meeting buyers directly and stakeholders that use the products for end use purposes, thereby cutting off chains of middle agents and syndicates, maintained that Nigerian Government Agencies, Corporate organisations, NGOs, individuals and stakeholders would have the opportunity to showcase their products internationally.

He said, “This is your opportunity to showcase any Nigerian organic and natural products like Aloe Vera, ginger, Maringa, garlic, cashew, cassava among others to the world largest expo.”

The organiser pointed out that if Nigerians participate massively in the exhibition, it would go a long way to boost the Nigeria economy, adding that about 100 participants from Nigeria are expected at the expo.