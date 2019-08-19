2020 Gov’ship Poll: No Plan To Contest Against Akeredolu – Agboola

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has denied reports that he plans to dump the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the rival People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in order to contest the next year’s governorship election.

Agboola who described the report as” blatant falsehood”, said he has no intention to contest against his boss.

In a statement by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, Agboola said he remained a bonafide member of the APC and has no plan to dump the party for any rival political party.

The Deputy Governor who further described the sponsored story and the one’s before it as the handiwork of attention and job seekers, disclosed that “There is no place where the deputy met with stalwarts of the PDP, not to talk of dividing their party.”

The deputy governor also apologised to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, whose name was dragged into the murky waters of Ondo State politics, as being the sponsor of alleged plan to contest on PDP’s platform in the state.

The statement further said, “Hon. Agboola Ajayi also remains as the deputy governor and loyal to his boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN. He was chosen as the deputy governor at the benevolent of his boss, governor Akeredolu.

“We want to say that we know that the plan of the sponsors of the story is to cause serious rift between governor Akeredolu and his deputy for their selfish reasons.

“It must be noted that Hon Agboola Ajayi is a seasoned politician who knows the limitation of his office as the deputy governor. He is not ready in anyway to rock the boat of progress of this administration”.

“This is another grand plan by the busy bodies and professional blackmailers to create division within the ranks of the ruling APC in Ondo State in order to create advantage which does not exist anywhere”.

“Let us say for the umpteenth time that Hon Agboola Ajayi has no problem with his boss who was elected as the governor of Ondo State and he is discharging that responsibilities to the best of his ability”.

“The developments in all strata are feasible for the blind to see and it is well appreciated by the people of Ondo State. Let the busy bodies and professional blackmailers find another job to do. The media should also not give space to all these noise makers”.