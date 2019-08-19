Agusto & Co Seeks Banks’ Increased Role In SMEs Development

Nigeria’s credit rating agency and a pan-African leader in credit reports, Agusto & Co. Limited has called for increased participation of more financial institutions in providing more diverse and innovative financing instruments to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

An analyst with Agusto & Co., Chiamaka Madu, said that SMEs have long been identified as incubators of innovation and bedrock of employment with over 90 per cent of businesses across the globe particularly Nigeria being SMEs and contributing about 48 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP) and an estimated 85 per cent of employment.

She stated that “In the last decade, there has been a surge in the number of start-ups in various economic sectors in Nigeria.”

She noted that the key trends within the industry showed the emergence of e-commerce platform, alternative lending platform backed by technology and big data have emerged in recent years, digital lending platforms and rising initiatives from financial institutions towards SME development such as GTBank SME Market Hub and GTBank Food & Drinks.

She called on more financial institutions to come up with such innovations in boosting the sector. Augusto & Co. noted that some of the problems with the sector include inadequate funding, absence of formal structures in most small businesses, absence of skilled personnel, tough operating environment and duplicity of regulatory roles, which leads to multiple fees.

The agency called on increasing participation of more financial institutions towards SME development, clarity of regulatory roles and increased impact of e-commerce particularly social media platforms on SME performance in enhancing the growth of the sector.