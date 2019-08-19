NEWS
Amaechi Bags Knight Of St. John
Former Minister of Transportation and current ministerial nominee, Rotimi Amaechi has bagged the Knight of St. John.
Israel Ibeleme, one of Amaechi’s aid said the exemplification honour of the Knights of St. John from Grand Master, Nigerian Temple Noble and Exalted Knights of the Holy Cross Knight of St. John international was conferred on the former Transportation Minister for his service to the Order and humanity for over 20 years at the Pope John Paul II catholic centre in Abuja.
While speaking, Monsignor Kenneth Enang in charge of the pope John II Catholic centre explained that the promotion was premised on his support towards the growth of the Catholic church
“We want to thank you Knights of St John, all the other knights, college of knights for the work you are doing for the church, for support we get from the Knights in many areas not only the financial support but the moral support.
“ The Knights of St Colombo’s built the seminary we have now at kuje when cardinal Ecandem was alive and many of the Knights have built churches and handed over to the church.“We ask God to bless you and your good works and let your labours not be in vain.”
In his acceptance remarks, an elated Amaechi who is a committed catholic and a member of the Knights expressed joy for the promotion.
He said, “For our leaders, our grandmaster here present thinking that we are qualified, my friend Collyns and Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, we are very grateful and happy for considering us worthy of this great position. Thank you and God bless you.”
MOST READ
Nigeria, Biggest Importer Of Cowpea In Africa – NGO
Irregular Periods: Doctor Counsels Women On Mechanics Of Menstrual Cycle
PDP BoT Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu
Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP’s Appeal
Russia Accuses U.S Of Stoking Military Tensions With Missile Test
Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin
Kidnappers Now Demand Foodstuffs To Free Victims
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
-
ARTS23 hours ago
UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant
-
FEATURES9 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
-
FEATURED10 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Of PMB’s New Cabinet, Equity And Strengthening The APC
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Northern Group Plans To Join #RevolutionNow Protest August 22
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Gets Married