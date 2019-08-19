ENTERTAINMENT
BBNaija (S4): Elozonam Wins Veto Power
Elozonam Ogbolu, a housemate in the ongoing BBNaija reality show, has won this week’s veto power of chance card.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the game of chance was held on Sunday night shortly after the eviction.
While still trying to shake off the Eviction shock, the ‘Pepper Dem Gang’ were asked to move into the Arena for the Veto Power Game of Chance.
The chance card offers the winner 100 Bet9ja coins up for grabs and the power to Save and Replace.
In alphabetical order, each housemate was asked to pick a number card from the magic hat. Cindy, Diane, Elozonam, Esther, Frodd, Gedoni, Jackye, Ike, Khafi went first.
Then Mercy, Mike, Omashola, Seyi, Sir Dee, Tacha and Venita also did theirs.
After that, one by one, the Housemates dipped their hands into 32 gooey filled buckets from which each brought out different items.
In the first attempt, no one was able to fetch the badge. On a second try, Elozonam got lucky and revealed the Veto Power badge.
For this, he became the winner of the Veto Power Game of Chance and has earned himself the power to Save and Replace any Housemate at the Nomination Task on Monday.
He has also won 100 Bet9ja coins and 10 Betja coins for each member of his team, ‘The Icons’.
NAN reports that on Sunday, Enkay of ‘The Icons’ and Joe from ‘Cruisetopia’ were evicted from the game.
(NAN)
MOST READ
Nigeria, Biggest Importer Of Cowpea In Africa – NGO
Irregular Periods: Doctor Counsels Women On Mechanics Of Menstrual Cycle
PDP BoT Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu
Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP’s Appeal
Russia Accuses U.S Of Stoking Military Tensions With Missile Test
Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin
Kidnappers Now Demand Foodstuffs To Free Victims
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
- COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
- ARTS22 hours ago
UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant
- FEATURES9 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
- OPINION21 hours ago
Of PMB’s New Cabinet, Equity And Strengthening The APC
- FEATURED9 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
- NEWS19 hours ago
Northern Group Plans To Join #RevolutionNow Protest August 22
- ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Gets Married