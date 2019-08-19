How To End Insecurity – Yoruba Youths

The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) yesterday said it has been vindicated by Hassan Dantawaye’s interview on kidnapping, killing and banditry in the country.

The association’s National President, Olalekan Hammed in a statement yesterday, noted that the bandits commander in Zamfara State, Hassan Dantawaye who recently renounced his involvement, revealed the reason why the killer herdsmen also referred to as bandits in some perpetrate evils across the country.

“Regrettably, Mr Dantawaye categorically said that government’s inability to be proactive in tackling cattle rustling and the criminality unleashed by their fellow Fulanis was the genesis of the recent menace”, they said.

They expressed displeasure over the outrage that resulted in kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians who know nothing about cattle rustling.

“They supposed to have directed their frustration and annoyance to other direction instead of terrorizing the entire country”.

“There is a need for both the federal and state governments to change their carefree attitude and begin to resolve every issue or disagreement before it escalates”.

“Calling National Conference is an unavoidable step that must be taken to quash the spreading fire of insecurity in Nigeria”.

“And since, we know that not all Fulani’s are Nigerians, registration and data capturing should be mandatory for all foreigners”, the youth said.

They added that the aliens without genuine documents should not be allowed to stay, saying that the foreign Fulanis known as Bororo had been given too much chances given the attendant consequences.