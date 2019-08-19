NEWS
How To End Insecurity – Yoruba Youths
The Yoruba Youth Socio-cultural Association (YYSA) yesterday said it has been vindicated by Hassan Dantawaye’s interview on kidnapping, killing and banditry in the country.
The association’s National President, Olalekan Hammed in a statement yesterday, noted that the bandits commander in Zamfara State, Hassan Dantawaye who recently renounced his involvement, revealed the reason why the killer herdsmen also referred to as bandits in some perpetrate evils across the country.
“Regrettably, Mr Dantawaye categorically said that government’s inability to be proactive in tackling cattle rustling and the criminality unleashed by their fellow Fulanis was the genesis of the recent menace”, they said.
They expressed displeasure over the outrage that resulted in kidnapping and killing of innocent Nigerians who know nothing about cattle rustling.
“They supposed to have directed their frustration and annoyance to other direction instead of terrorizing the entire country”.
“There is a need for both the federal and state governments to change their carefree attitude and begin to resolve every issue or disagreement before it escalates”.
“Calling National Conference is an unavoidable step that must be taken to quash the spreading fire of insecurity in Nigeria”.
“And since, we know that not all Fulani’s are Nigerians, registration and data capturing should be mandatory for all foreigners”, the youth said.
They added that the aliens without genuine documents should not be allowed to stay, saying that the foreign Fulanis known as Bororo had been given too much chances given the attendant consequences.
MOST READ
Nigeria, Biggest Importer Of Cowpea In Africa – NGO
Irregular Periods: Doctor Counsels Women On Mechanics Of Menstrual Cycle
PDP BoT Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu
Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP’s Appeal
Russia Accuses U.S Of Stoking Military Tensions With Missile Test
Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin
Kidnappers Now Demand Foodstuffs To Free Victims
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
-
ARTS23 hours ago
UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant
-
FEATURES9 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Of PMB’s New Cabinet, Equity And Strengthening The APC
-
FEATURED10 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Northern Group Plans To Join #RevolutionNow Protest August 22
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Gets Married