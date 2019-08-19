Internal Wrangling Cost APC Re-election In Bauchi – Sabo

Mohammed Sabo is an astute politician and APC chieftain in Bauchi State. In this chat with newsmen in Bauchi, he explained why the party lost re-election, among other issues. BEATRICE GONDYI was there.

President Buhari has appointed two ministers from Bauchi State. What is your take on that?

It is very commendable, and we the people of Bauchi State in particular and North East in general have to appreciate the President because he has been so magnanimous to Bauchi state and the North East as well, taking into cognisance the key appointment he has given to the north east and Bauchi State as well.

Let me take that off the North East. First, look at the two Service Chiefs from North East, Chairman INEC from North East, TetFund Secretary from North East, Chairman Niger-Delta Holding Company Bapiyo Misau from North East. Quite a number of them. So, we are happy and appreciative in Bauchi. We have to thank God for this consideration the President has given to us for taking two illustrious indegines who have distinguished themselves in their chosen careers. Take for instance, Malam Adamu Adamu.

He is a chartered accountant, a practicing journalist and above all, he is somebody who is very simple in his way of life. And Hajiya Mariam Yalwaji Katagum; she is a prolific administrator and she has distinguished herself in her national and international career, that is why we have so much expectations from them. One, to unite the state as a whole and to uphold the good virtue of the press by working assiduously hard in taking the country to the next level. For that, we are very grateful to Mr. President.

The people of Bauchi are complaining that the two ministers are from the same zone, same Local Government. What is your take on this?

That is to tell you that the country is growing, we are moving democratically, we are heading towards development because the fact of the matter is that they are Indigenes of Bauchi. Nobody will dispute that. Two, both of the nominees merit their nominations, and three, Bauchi state belongs to all of us and people like me that come from Bauchi south if we are to take the statistic of appointments given to Bauchi south and Bauchi Emirate then the other two Senatorial districts would have protested.

Take into consideration Yakubu INEC Chairman is from Bauchi south from Bauchi Emirate, Professor Suleiman Elias Bogoro, TetFund Secretary is from Bauchi south, Bogoro local government, take for example, the Custom Boss Hamid Ali. He is from Dass, from Bauchi south. Take Manir, Chairman Social Investment. He is from Bauchi local government, Bauchi South. Even the Chairman, National Commission for Colleges of Education, Professor Ali. He is from Alkaleri Local Government, Bauchi Emirate.

For long, it has been like that. If you look at our political history, we have produced five Governors from 1999 to date. Ahmed Adamu Muazu, Bauchi South, Bauchi Emirate. Isa Yuguda from Bauchi South, Bauchi Emirate. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar from Bauchi LGA, Bauchi South and so aslo Senator Bala Abdulakadir, from Alkaleri LGA, Bauchi Emirate, Bauchi South.

These people were very magnanimous. They did not complain and more importantly, you should know our people also looked for the appointment but God in His own way gave it to these people, that is why we have to rally round them, to support them to ensure that one, they support the President to take the country to the next level. Two, they should use their office to further unite us as one people, one state and working in the best interest of our state.

So, there is nothing wrong in that. We have applaud the president, we should go beyond looking at people from their own LGAs, region or senatorial district, but we should look at the people based on their merit and what they can offer.

What do you think the ongoing Bauchi State House of Assembly leadership crisis portends?

You see, we have submitted our memorandum to the committee, the position of the party is clear, the position of the stakeholders is very very clear but one thing is this, you see politics is about give and take.

Sometimes you would take a very hard decision but after consultation, after some alignment, you begin to take a compromised position and I think the overall interest of all of us is Bauchi State. Now that critical stakeholders traditional and religious leaders have involved themselves in this issue and they were able to resolve it, we are happy that they would come down to the table and do the needful especially some of us who are very partisan.

We are saying that the deputy speaker belongs to APC and then the PDP minority government should allow us to produce the deputy speaker because the speaker is from APC so irrespective of whether he is totally APC, he remains and he won election under the APC. So, we have to give him that benefit of doubt.

The deputy speaker should be from APC family because PDP succeeded in having eight members of the state Assembly out of the 31 members in the Assembly. So, we are having the majority 22. So, nobody on earth, if we are to play politics, that would deprive APC from having the speaker and the deputy speaker and I think we are working towards that amicably.

How would that work with a PDP governor and majority members of the Assembly are APC?

It has been done in many places, the constitution of Nigeria is very clear; there are three arms of government. We have the executive, we have the legislative and we have the judiciary. So, everybody should be allowed to play within the ambit of the law. If this is allowed, then the state belongs to all of us, the executive is a different arm, they should find a way of working harmoniously towards the development of the state.

As a key stakeholder of the previous administration, what do you think made Bauchi people reject APC at the governorship poll?

The governor has performed wonderfully well. You know that contributed even to the failure of the party, mind you, the governor is representing a party so it is the party that lost not Mohammed Abubakar, the entire APC family lost the election, we lost the election, not M.A as an individual. He is only the flag bearer of the party as well as leader of the party, so to my mind and as a critical stakeholder in game I lost the election too, to PRP which is very very amazing and the governor lost to the party that has lost all integrity the PDP in Bauchi because we were having two majors problems which had contributed.

Our in fighting, this internal wrangling has destroyed APC. While the former Speaker Yakubu Dogara along with the other people in Abuja were on one side, we are fighting ourselves and that has contributed tremendously to the failure of the party in Bauchi state. But looking at the statistic of the election, if you have the overview of the election generally, APC performed wonderfully well, the governor won virtually 15 out of 20 LGAs of the state which is very tremendous and we have all the three Senators from APC, we have about 22 members of the state House of Assembly and 9 out of 12 members of House of Representatives so if not because of this internal wranling, APC would have won the governorship election. There is misconception, there is disconnect because the government and elite in the state especially in Bauchi local government alone constitute almost one over four total votes of Bauchi state because there are 417,404 voters.

So, once you have problem with Bauchi local government certainly you have lost elections because you can agree with the argument the Governor won 15 LGAs out of 20 but because of our colossal failure in Bauchi LGA. You know the governor lost, and the party also lost because it has not performed well in Bauchi LGA, that is what even contributed to my failure as a candidate of the APC to represent the people of Bauchi Local Government.