BUSINESS
Lafarge Africa Seeks Entries For Sustainable Construction
As the world counts down to the 2030 United Nations’ projection for sustainable cities, Lafarge Africa is calling for entries from professionals and students for the 6th International LafargeHolcim awards for Sustainable Construction.
The awards recognise and reward innovative projects for professionals and “bold ideas” from students that address sustainability in construction. The competition emphasizes the important role that architecture, engineering, urban planning and related disciplines have in achieving a more sustainable future.
At a press conference recently held in Lagos, communications, public affairs and sustainable development director, for Lafarge Africa, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, urged more Nigerians to submit entries for the award. She disclosed that engineers, architects, builders, planners, construction firms, project owners, students and non-governmental organizations working in the building industry are all eligible to apply.
Explaining the process of evaluation, the Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand manager, Lafarge Africa, Ms. Titilope Oguntuga said that the criteria, the five “target issues” for sustainable construction, is transparent: “innovation and transferability”, “ethical standards and social inclusion”, “resource and environmental performance”, “economic viability and compatibility” as well as “contextual and aesthetic impact”, constitute the evaluation criteria.
“Entries for the LafargeHolcim Awards will close on February 25, 2020.
MOST READ
Court Stops Suspension Of APC National Vice Chairman
Lawan, Omo-Agege, Others Condemn Attack On Ekweremadu
Internal Wrangling Cost APC Re-election In Bauchi – Sabo
Fayemi Woos Investors To Ekiti
Police Nab 8 Cultists During Initiations, Recover Weapons
Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Cabinet Tomorrow
Police Debunk Killing Of 16 In Rivers’ Communities
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS9 hours ago
PMB’s Certificate: BCO Urges UK Police To Ignore Petition Against Abba Kyari
- METRO10 hours ago
Teacher Wins Globacom’s Star Prize In 2019 Ojude Oba Festival
- AGRICULTURE13 hours ago
Poultry Farmers Lament High Cost Of Feeds In Plateau
- CRIME10 hours ago
Police Nab 8 Cultists During Initiations, Recovers Weapons
- METRO9 hours ago
Pandemonium As Yoruba, Hausa Traders Clash In Lagos Ilepo Oke-odo Market
- METRO10 hours ago
We Will Partner NDE To Eradicate Poverty Among Youths – Makinde
- COVER STORIES2 hours ago
15 Companies Win Contract To Lift Nigeria’s Crude Oil
- CRIME2 hours ago
We’re Preparing Charges Against Oyo-Ita, Others – EFCC