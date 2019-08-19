BUSINESS
LSETF, INTECH Partner To Create Innovative Solutions For Startups
The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Technology and Innovative Solutions Limited (INTECH) – the sole marketing agent and contracting entity in Nigeria for Global Performance Index International (GPI) – to create and provide entrepreneurship solutions, training and upskilling opportunities to startups and innovation-driven enterprises operating in Lagos State.
The MoU is targeted at entrepreneurs who had unsuccessfully applied for the ‘Lagos Innovates’ programme, an initiative of LSETF designed to provide access to technical and financial support to tech-driven innovators and startups in Lagos state.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, acting executive secretary, LSETF Mrs. Teju Abisoye, said “his partnership will help us to achieve a win-win outcome for businesses seeking to access our interventions. This is because it was established with careful consideration of entrepreneurs who have unsuccessfully applied for the Lagos Innovates programme but have ideas that are innovative, viable and scalable. With the collaborative tools that this partnership provides these budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunities to share ideas, skills and business goals with like-minds and pre-selected mentors, as well as access a market that will progress their business objectives.”
Also commenting on this collaboration, chief strategist, Global Performance Index International Mr. George Ashiru, stated that, “we at INTECH, are thrilled to be in partnership with LSETF to further create a top-of-the-class digital experience for start-ups in Lagos. Through this partnership, we will be creating a suite of software products including an IdeaHub application, a community forum to foster interaction, encourage mentorship and sell product and services on the e-marketplace. This is a platform we are glad to unveil with LSETF.”
MOST READ
Nigeria, Biggest Importer Of Cowpea In Africa – NGO
Irregular Periods: Doctor Counsels Women On Mechanics Of Menstrual Cycle
PDP BoT Condemns Attack On Ekweremadu
Supreme Court Strikes Out Atiku, PDP’s Appeal
Russia Accuses U.S Of Stoking Military Tensions With Missile Test
Facebook Launches “Developer Circles” In Benin
Kidnappers Now Demand Foodstuffs To Free Victims
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS9 hours ago
Kaduna Approves More Appointments, Redeploys Perm Secs
-
COVER STORIES10 hours ago
Oyo-Ita Refutes Resignation Report
-
ARTS23 hours ago
UNIZIK’s Gabriella Chudi-Ajabor wins Miss Teen Beauty Pageant
-
FEATURES9 hours ago
Inside Osun APC’s Marriage Of Inconvenience With SDP
-
OPINION21 hours ago
Of PMB’s New Cabinet, Equity And Strengthening The APC
-
FEATURED10 hours ago
Frontal Action Against Open Defecation
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Northern Group Plans To Join #RevolutionNow Protest August 22
-
ENTERTAINMENT22 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ Gets Married