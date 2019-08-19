LSETF, INTECH Partner To Create Innovative Solutions For Startups

The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the International Technology and Innovative Solutions Limited (INTECH) – the sole marketing agent and contracting entity in Nigeria for Global Performance Index International (GPI) – to create and provide entrepreneurship solutions, training and upskilling opportunities to startups and innovation-driven enterprises operating in Lagos State.

The MoU is targeted at entrepreneurs who had unsuccessfully applied for the ‘Lagos Innovates’ programme, an initiative of LSETF designed to provide access to technical and financial support to tech-driven innovators and startups in Lagos state.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, acting executive secretary, LSETF Mrs. Teju Abisoye, said “his partnership will help us to achieve a win-win outcome for businesses seeking to access our interventions. This is because it was established with careful consideration of entrepreneurs who have unsuccessfully applied for the Lagos Innovates programme but have ideas that are innovative, viable and scalable. With the collaborative tools that this partnership provides these budding entrepreneurs will have the opportunities to share ideas, skills and business goals with like-minds and pre-selected mentors, as well as access a market that will progress their business objectives.”

Also commenting on this collaboration, chief strategist, Global Performance Index International Mr. George Ashiru, stated that, “we at INTECH, are thrilled to be in partnership with LSETF to further create a top-of-the-class digital experience for start-ups in Lagos. Through this partnership, we will be creating a suite of software products including an IdeaHub application, a community forum to foster interaction, encourage mentorship and sell product and services on the e-marketplace. This is a platform we are glad to unveil with LSETF.”