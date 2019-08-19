Malami Celebrates Akintola Williams At 100

The Sarkin Sudan of Wurno, Alhaji Shehu Malami has felicitated with Africa’s first Chartered Accountant Akintola Williams who recently celebrated his birthday as a centenarian.

Although not many live to see a century, in a clime where mortality rate is high, Williams who celebrated his 100 years is not just a man of years but a man of landmarks. He was born on 9 August, 2019 into the family of Thomas Ekundayo Williams.

A tribute made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by Alhaji Shehu Malami said Williams is a man whose drive is to encourage prudence management and indigenous ownership of bussineses and a man who played a leading role in the establishment of Association of Accountants of Nigeria in 1960 with a goal of training accountants.

Malami prayed that may Allah continue to preserve, protect and guide and him.

He said Williams was first contact with members of his distinguished family when he had the privilege to serve on the Boards of Directors of prominent companies like Costain (W.A) Ltd with sir Odumegwu Ojukwu, Barclays Bank with Musa Dagash, P.Z (Paterson Zochonis) and the French Nigerian Technip Company amongst so many others which benefitted a lot from the professional services of your indefatigable and ubiquitous Akintola Williams & Co.

‘’I was subsequently to meet the irrepressible Rotimi Wiliams “Timi the Law” my chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee of 49 Wisemen, with T.Y. Danjuma in the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. No need for me to mention how much I with a collection of so many Nigerians, enjoyed learning and copying from his universally acknowledged reputation of dedication and competence. May Allah forgive him and all those he left behind, amen sometimes brag to friends as am the only Nigerian that can boast of the privilege and honor of having such celebrities on my Boards of Directors.

‘’I invited Chief Rotimi Williams and Chief Jerome Udoji, Chairman of the never forgotten salary awards, leading to your own appointment chairman of the Public Service Review Panel in 1975, to correct anomalies of the Udoji Commission. Both kindly accepted to join me on the Board of French Nigerian Technip Company. Alhaji Shehu Shagari joined me on the Board of Directors of P.Z. We had a rollicking and memorable celebration at the P.Z International Headquarters in Manchester, England when, after the elections, he was declared President and Commander in-chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Malami, however, convey his fraternal greetings and best wishes to all the members of the Williams family who are deservedly celebrating with him.